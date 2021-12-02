Dec. 2, 1921
The recently organized Wexford Silver Black Fox Ranch now has eight pairs of pure-bred black foxes in the compounds and the officers state they expect shortly to have at least 12 other pairs on the ranch. Some of these foxes will be from the Gordon ranch at Traverse City. The principal stockholders of the second black fox ranch to be organized are Dr. S.C. Moore, Emil Swanson and Fred L. Statz, the latter being manager of the farm. The company has a large tract of excellent fox land near Kenwood. A kellastone finished bungalow has been erected and a 30-pen enclosure built. It is becoming increasingly difficult to start fox ranches with animals from Prince Edward Island, owing to the severe quarantine and inspection regulations now imposed by the Canadian government. This fact will help the domestic ranches which are now breeding foxes for resale and now for pelting. Mrs. Gordon, who owns the Traverse City ranch from which some of the Wexford County foxes were obtained, is one of the largest importers of foxes in the United States. She and her late husband formerly were trappers in Alaska and independently conceived the idea of fox ranching, not knowing the experiment was being successfully carried on at Prince Edward Isle. Mr. and Mrs. Gordon brought some foxes to this country and settled at Muskegon, later selling that ranch to Mr. Peterson, and going to Traverse City to continue the business. She recently imported a carload of foxes from Canada and has the only pair of Alaska foxes now in captivity in this country.
Dec. 2, 1971
Two Salvation Army donation shelters and numerous trash containers along Mitchell Street were tipped over and damaged early today and a young Cadillac man was jailed pending prosecution for the destruction. Cadillac City Police declined to identify the young man until charges could be filed. Lt. Barbara Salsbury of the Salvation Army said both booths were put back into service today after repairs were made. The booth on the southeast corner of Mitchell and Harris streets was broken apart. It was re-assembled this morning but the walls are cracked and will need replacement before next year, she added. The roof needed some extensive work. The booth on the northwest corner of the intersection was tipped onto its front, cracking the walls, but it was ready for use with little repair after being uprighted. Trash containers had been ripped from their mountings and the area was strewn with litter. City crews did the cleanup work. Lt. Salsbury said while the damage to the booths concerned Salvation Army officials, she is also seriously concerned with the vocal abuse to which the women staffing the booths during the day have been subjected. And, during the night when the booths are not staffed, other damage is done. Signs are ripped off and broken bottles are tossed inside, she added. “We realize that the young man who did last night’s damage may have a specific problem, but we wonder what causes others to do the things we find done,” Lt. Salsbury added. The booths shelter volunteers from the Salvation Army and local civic organizations who “man the kettles” to collect donated funds for use during the Army’s Christmas project. Funds will be used to provide food baskets for needy families.
Dec. 2, 1996
Area bus drivers are not kidding around when it comes to protecting our children. CAPS bus drivers will be holding a safety meeting consisting of presentations by a bus safety expert from AAA and representatives from the Cadillac Police, Wexford County Sheriff’s Department and state police. Brenda Laarman, a CAPS bus driver, said the meeting is an attempt by area bus drivers to get the safety message out to area motorists. Even with recent extensive media coverage on the issue, Laarman said, some people still just don’t get it. “In one year alone, I had 110 cars run my red lights,” Laarman said. “I knew I had a number of cars run my lights, so one year I decided to keep track. The meeting is for any motorist or pre-motorist and will cover topics not taught in drivers education classes.” She said the meeting will also be helpful to parents who want to learn more about ways to protect their children on their way to and from school. “We feel it is very important that everyone knows the bus laws and know how bus drivers will react,” she said. “Our bus drivers volunteer at least two hours to teach bus safety to elementary school students. We believe that once the children get on the bus, they are our kids. We now want to reach out to the community to teach motorists bus safety.” She said the bus drivers believe the Christmas season is an appropriate time to concentrate on bus safety with parties going on this time of year. Area bus drivers got the idea for the meeting from a similar meeting they attended in Boyne City. Laarman said bus drivers encourage other drivers to help in catching motorists who run bus red lights. Any information the public can provide on the identity of cars that run the lights can be helpful, she said.
