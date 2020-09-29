Sept. 29, 1920
Myron Crowell, who lives near Harlan, was arrested Sunday by a deputy from Manistee County after shooting his housekeeper, Mrs. Everling, in the arm with a shotgun. Although Mr. Crowell lives in Wexford County, the crime was committed over the line in Manistee County. Sheriff Arthur Christoffersen and Undersheriff Norm Paquette were called to the scene of the shooting, but the Manistee deputy arrived first and took Mr. Crowell prisoner, after enticing him over the county line where he had taken refuge in his home near Harlan. Mr. Crowell is a widower and had for a housekeeper, Mrs. Everling, who is a widow. The couple have resided in the same house for several years and local officers have been called before to the place to settle minor difficulties. Last week, Mr. Crowell quarreled with Mrs. Everling and told her to leave his house. She went to the home of Mrs. Harry Repo, a neighbor in Manistee County and Sunday Mr. Crowell went after her. He was armed with a shotgun and a revolver. It is alleged, Crowell said to the woman, "Go back to my house or I will shoot you." Mrs. Everling broke away and re-entered the neighbor's home where she hid in a closet. Crowell entered the house and asked a little girl where the woman was hiding. The girl answered that she did not know, whereupon Crowell is said to have threatened to shoot the girl if she did not tell. The girl was frightened and told where Mrs. Everling was hiding and Crowell walked to the closet and shot the woman in the arm with the shotgun. He then went back home. Neighbors gave the wounded woman first aid and called officers from Cadillac and Copemish. The Cadillac sheriff and undersheriff motored to the home of Crowell, but the Copemish deputy go there first and by telling Crowell, Mrs. Everling wanted to see him, lured the man across the county line. He is now in the Manistee County jail on a charge of attempted murder. Officers say Crowell had been drinking hard cider and was still partially under the influence of the juice when he attacked his housekeeper. It is further stated he tried to shoot her with the revolver which wouldn't work. When he shot at the woman with the shotgun, the charge tore the edge of the door casing off and wounded the woman just below the elbow.
Sept. 29, 1970
A Cadillac man who doesn't believe in the policy of "don't get involved," proved it Saturday. A three-car crash at the intersection of 13th and N. Mitchell streets Saturday afternoon had injured Mrs. Arnold Peterson of 1315 N. Lake Mitchell Drive. City police were unable to summon an ambulance. Each of the three local funeral homes were contacted but their ambulances were apparently busy at the time. A passing driver, James Thompson of 410 River St., offered his station wagon for transportation and Mrs. Peterson was rushed to Mercy Hospital with a police escort. The Evening News had also sent a van to the scene for possible assistance but arrived after Thompson. Mrs. Peterson received treatment for a fracture of the right clavicle and a laceration of the scalp. The crash occurred when a car driven by her husband, Arnold Peterson, pulled out of the intersection in front of a vehicle driven by Bernard Geers of 213 Euclid St., McBain, police said. Another car, driven by Kenneth Swaler of Evart, directly behind the Peterson car, was also involved in the collision, police said.
Sept. 29, 1995
Mark Groves, a bearded, hip 40-something clad in Don Johnson-style blazer and T-shirt, directs the Eden Children's Project in Minnesota. He helped spread the word about inhalants to business people at a luncheon Wednesday. The luncheon served as precursor to today's Michigan Inhalants Conference at Bill Oliver's Conference Center. "At what age do you think kids begin using inhalants? Fourteen? Thirteen? Twelve? How about a 5-year-old?" Groves said. "You bet." Inhalants are chemicals manufactured for a number of different uses in everyday life, which people take away from their intended uses and inhale to get high. They include WD-40, Redi-Whip, propane, butane, spray paint, refrigerants, Scotch Guard and other aerosols. But the absolute worst inhalant is gasoline, Groves said. It contains about 5% toluene, the most common solvent used today. Bodies are made to digest water based foods and drinks, he noted. They don't come equipped to handle oil-based products that can melt things on contact, "including your brain," he said. "Bodies can't get rid of solvents." Groves challenged the shop owners to think about who teaches children to use inhalants. "You are the ones who have more influence on the public than anyone else in the community," he said. "If you don't know about the kids who get the products to use as inhalants, then you're part of the problem."
