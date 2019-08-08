Aug. 8, 1919
The Chamber of Commerce today completed arrangements for transporting berry pickers to the hills of Wexford County to help reduce the cost of living by harvesting the immense crop of blackberries which are spoiling for lack of attention. Automobiles to carry 58 persons will be on hand at 8 a.m. at the Chamber of Commerce offices on Friday morning and more automobiles are wanted. Those who have cars should call up the office or merely appear Friday morning. Those taking pickers out are pledged to go after them in the evening. The pickers are asked to have their own locations for operations selected, as some of the drivers are not familiar with the patches. The picking parties should also provide their lunches. A picture of the party will be taken shortly after 8 a.m. The photograph will be used to advertise the characteristic Cadillac manner of "doing things differently." The berry picking proposition, launched at the annual banquet of the Chamber of Commerce, Tuesday evening by Perry F. Powers, was modeled on a similar plan in which Cadillac businessmen helped Wexford County farmers harvest the potato crop one year when a labor shortage endangered the crop. Mr. Powers and Secretary Smith, of the Chamber of Commerce, solicited the cars today. It is expected that more cars will be needed later, especially Saturday and Sunday.
Aug. 8, 1969
Junkyards and zoning violations were topics of discussion at last night's regular meeting of the Wexford County Zoning Commission. Zoning Administrator Emil Comandella reported that he is presently attempting to set up disposal areas so rural residents can get rid of junk that is cluttering their property. A solution for disciplining builders who begin structures which do not conform to zoning regulations was also discussed. The commission is required to allow 30 days for a builder to correct a situation after he has been notified of a violation. Comandella said that in some instances a new building can be finished in that amount of time, and the commission is contemplating some type of amendment which would allow a warrant to be issued to stop work on a new building before the 30-day period elapses.
Aug. 8, 1994
Merging the Department of Social Services of Wexford and Missaukee counties sounds like a good idea to Wexford County officials. Missaukee County commissioners are now expected to evaluate the idea at their meeting Tuesday. Thomas Schwarz, director of the Wexford and Missaukee County DSS, presented the merger plan to Wexford County commissioners, who then voted their approval for the merger concept. Schwarz said the merger would mean lower operating costs overall for the two county departments. "I would anticipate a small amount of staffing reduction, and anytime you can reduce staff you can save a lot of money," Schwarz said. "There will also be some economy of scale costs from operating one building instead of two — lower utility costs for example." For practical purposes, he said, the two departments already operate as one. "Many of our services are already merged," she said. "We are crossing county lines for services anyway." The downside of the merger, Schwarz said, is the possible inconvenience to some DSS clients. "Client access is the biggest concern," he said. "Our study showed the average number of visits required by a client a year is four, so we think it doesn't present any meaningful problems."
