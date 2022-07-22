July 22, 1922
Everything is reported quiet in the yards and roundhouses of both the Pennsylvania and Ann Arbor railroads here. Fank Rau, foreman of the Pensy “locomotive dormitory,” stated today that his plant was running smoothly with the substitute workmen imported from Grand Rapids. Plumbers are installing a shower bath equipment in a box car removed from the trucks, which has been placed near the round house. This apparatus will be continued in use after the strike is settled and will be a convenience for the round house force. It may be heated in winter, stated Mr. Rau. The coal shovel has been repaired with a new boom and is again in working order, which relieves the tension at the north yard coaling docks. The Pensy main line rails were soaped south of the city some time during last night for a distance of about 50 rail lengths. A freight train trying to make the grade was forced to back up and try several times before the slippery rails could be negotiated. It is believed by railroad officials that the job was done by mischievous boys or drunken hoodlums and is not attributed to the strikers who would have no reason for inconveniencing the train crews, all of whom are friendly to the shopmen. Rumors of several shots at the north yards were believed to have been started by track torpedoes, which are used on the rails to warn approaching trains of the necessity of caution. These torpedoes explode with a sharp report not unlike a pistol crack and the strike breakers who are of a nervous temperament are frightened whenever a torpedo is heard.
July 22, 1972
Associated Truck Lines, Inc., Grand Rapids, announced today it will be moving into operation at Cadillac from its present Mason Street terminal into a new terminal building located on Boon Road across from the Wexford County Airport on or about Sept. 1. Associated’s new terminal is being constructed by Transit Servicing, Inc., who will be the owner and operator of a warehouse in the same complex. Associated for over 20 years has housed its operation in a terminal shared with Parker Motor at the foot of West Mason Street. Approximately two years ago the city of Cadillac, as well as the Chamber of Commerce, began voicing to the truckers located on West Mason Street that this area ultimately should be used for public buildings and that the trucking industry should move to other industrial areas. The new terminal building will consist of a modern air-conditioned office, drivers’ room, and terminal warehouse area comprising eight doors. The facility will also make available to Associated ample parking area for its equipment and employees’ automobiles, as well as fuel-dispensing facilities. The new terminal will allow the company to handle additional tonnage, and it is expected that increased employment will result. The Transit Servicing, Inc. Warehousing operation will consist of a 12-door terminal operation and modern warehouse facility. Transit Servicing will offer a complete warehouse service customized to fit any business or manufacturer in Cadillac as major suppliers to this area. Daryl Becker of Transit Servicing, commented, “Our warehousing operation should greatly improve the movement of storage of products in this area.” The terminal is a 40-foot by 84-foot section of the building under construction, while the warehousing unit is a 60-foot by 100-foot area.
July 22, 1997
The Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District has gone completely smoke-free. The district has been taking steps to restrict smoking in every building, said Superintendent William Penny. In March, ISD board members limited smoking to a teacher’s lounge and a section of the student-run restaurant in the Career Technical Center. This week, the board went a step further. “They decided to make all buildings smoke-free,” Penny said. Smoking already was prohibited in the ISD administration and special services buildings. Students have never been allowed to smoke in buildings or on school property, but employees and the public may smoke outside, Penny said. “We hope this stimulates people to get into a moving cessation program,” Penny said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.