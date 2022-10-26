Today in history: Wexford-Missaukee ISD needs substitutes

Oct. 26, 1932
Patrolmen Lind and Thalami were called to the Fuller Second hand store on North Mitchell Street about 3:30 a.m. today when an attempted breaking and entering was reported. When Harold McGinn passed the store he heard the sound of breaking glass and called Mr. Fuller, who with his two sons, went immediately to police headquarters. Investigation showed that an attempt had been made to take out putty from around glass on a north window and that some small panes of glass had been removed from a window on the south side. Some glass had been broken also. The policemen scouted around in an attempt to find the would-be robbers but believed that they must have become alarmed and left when Mr. McGinn went by, according to Mr. Thalman.
Oct. 26, 1972
(See picture with story) This log cabin was among the sights seen Tuesday as a group of interested citizens took a tour around this area. Apparently this old log cabin, built from giant timbers about 100 years ago has been used as a workshop in recent years. This cabin is located north of the Baxter Bridge east of Buckley. Keith McKellop, Jack Sharp, Doug Lape and Bob Jones study the old cabin.
Oct. 26, 1997
A combination of long-term sub jobs and past substitutes leaving for full-time work has created a districtwide shortage, said Wexford-Missaukee director of general education Karen Mlcek. Reed City and Evart, in the Mecosta-Osceola Intermediate School District, have similar problems. The problem is not just local. Two years ago, Michigan’s Education Department modified its substitute requirements, dropping the condition that those interested needed an education degree. Now nearly having a degree works. And in any field. The Wexford-Missaukee ISD has a current list of roughly 90 subs but needs more, Mlcek said. Barb Towns, of the Mecosta-Osceola ISD, said the district shares 97 subs among five districts. “We get more subs at the second semester when kids graduate from college,” she said. “But right now, the supply we have isn’t meeting the demand.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.