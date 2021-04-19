April 19, 1921
One of the principal reasons why the Wexford County Sanitorium construction costs exceeded the appropriation made by the Board of Supervisors was the fact that new heating, lighting and plumbing facilities were made necessary by the enlargements to the building ordered by the board, said W.W. Hodges, one of the poor superintendents, today. The matter was discussed in committee of the whole by the board last week although not brought directly to the attention of the poor commissioners. The new sewage disposal plant, plumbing and heating and lighting plant cost around $3,000. The supervisors appropriated $3,000 after the visit of physicians here, who addressed the board and told them what would be needed to get the state to send army patients here, thus giving the county a revenue for the institution. The construction costs were handled out of the poor fund because that was the only way to have the funds immediately available for paying labor and material accounts. The action of the board of supervisors made no provision for a building fund, poor officers said today. The original appropriation of $2,000 was made to complete that was then standing. When the doctors visited the board the $3,000 appropriation was made to incorporate the enlargements they asked of the county but the poor superintendents rejected bid after bid and plan after plan for these improvements because none came within anywhere near the specified cost.
April 19, 1971
Though most area schools are holding classroom discussion on conservation and environment to celebrate “Earth Week‘ this week, four area schools are planning special programs. The schools doing something special are Kingsley, Northern Christian High School in McBain, Buckley and Cadillac Junior High School. Kingsley will conduct two “teach-ins‘ during the week and a roadside clean-up on Friday; Buckley is holding a litter pick-up around the school and village; Northern Christian is conducting a litter pick-up around county roads in McBain with county help; and conservation class students at the Junior High will clean-up along the lakeshore near their school.
April 19, 1996
The proposed route of the U.S. 131 bypass did not bypass Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District property along Boon Road. The ISD was approached by the Michigan Department of Transportation, and eventually sold MDOT four acres of the ISD’s 200-acre parcel for $39,500. William Penny, the ISD’s superintendent, said the ISD may use the funds to continue its building trades program. “We are now on the last lot on Newland Street for this year’s building project, and would like to use the money to develop lots on our Boon Road property,‘ said Penny. “We could go at least 10 or 15 years with projects on that property. But, no formal decision had been made on what we are going to do with the money yet.‘ Penny said the board toured the project on Newland Street before its meeting, and the house is now near completion. In other ISD board news, the board approved the purchase of a new 62 horsepower, four-wheel drive International tractor from Ina Store in Tustin for $15,600, including the trade-in of the ISD’s 1979 tractor. The tractor will be used in the ISD’s forestry and heavy equipment program.
