Nov. 12, 1919
In the death of Mrs. J.H. Wheeler, which occurred at the family home on East Harris Street Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., our city has lost another of the pioneers who had such an important part in the county’s development. The end came peacefully following a several months’ illness with heart trouble. In 1885 occurred her marriage to John H. Wheeler, for a quarter of a century one of the county’s most active and prominent citizens. Mr. Wheeler was Wexford County’s first treasurer and was identified with important business and political movements until his death in 1910. Mrs. Wheeler has always taken an aggressive and helpful part in every worthy community effort. She was a valuable member of the First Congregational Church and of the Order of Eastern Star of this city. Sweet, gracious and kindly, her life was a constant inspiration to the members of her family and to her large number of friends. Mrs. Wheeler will always be remembered as one who gave the very best to life that she possessed.
Nov. 12, 1969
As debate on the coming Vietnam moratorium grew more heated today, Congressman Guy VanderJagt of Cadillac issued a prepared statement in which he called the war a “tragic mess‘ that has “trapped‘ President Nixon. VanderJagt said the war is “unpopular, expensive and probably unwise.‘ but he criticized those who are “out to break the President.‘ “There must be days when Mr. Nixon would like to believe that the responsibility for Vietnam could be handed to Congress, or his critics, or anyone who wants to take on the job,‘ VanderJagt said. “Obviously, the President is stuck with the war that could break him and his political party. Certainly, we must have widespread debate and dissent without violence and bloodshed and destruction and a lot of silly nonsense. But, it should be kept firmly in mind that while we argue about Vietnam, Mr. Nixon alone is responsible for commanding the high-level campaign aimed at ending the war. The President, if he is to succeed in ending the Vietnam War, must have widespread and firm support. Otherwise, America will become a country with a broken leader leaving the Nation in a position of intolerable weakness.‘
Nov. 12, 1994
Fire investigators have ruled out arson as the possible cause of a fire in downtown Lake City that left one man dead and businesses destroyed. Missaukee County Sheriff James Bosscher said investigators have determined arson was not the cause of Tuesday’s early morning blaze. However, the exact cause still is unknown, he said. Investigators concluded the fire probably started in the apartment above the Lake City Drugstore where the 44-year-old victim lived. The store and two adjacent stores were destroyed in the blaze. Tenants in four other apartments — one over State Farm Insurance and three over the Missaukee Cafe, were displaced by the blaze.
