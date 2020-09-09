Sept. 9, 1920
While Wexford County Republicans are confident of an overwhelming normal majority in this county at the November elections, an effort will be made by means of an intensive campaign to get out an unusually strong vote for the ticket in the presidential year. Tentative plans for the campaign were outlined in a few informal speeches at the county convention this week. At that time it was announced by the county chairman, W.H. Yearnd, that with the granting of women suffrage, the women would be called on to take an active part in the campaign. For several years local Republicans have named women on the delegations to state conventions but none of them have ever gone. As a result none were named for the Saginaw convention, but today the county organization announced the addition of a woman member from every voting precinct in the county to the Republican County Committee. By giving the women full representation on the county committee it is hoped that they will take sufficient interest in party affairs to attend the various meetings and assist in getting out a big vote in November. Chairman Yearnd plans to call a meeting of the county committee next week at which time the campaign arrangements will be more formally made. It has been determined by the officers that it will be advisable to hold meetings in the villages and township voting precincts this fall, in order to get out the full vote. As the chairman expressed it, while it may be a clinch to win this year, sitting back will not roll up the record vote by which the Republican leaders wish to return the party to full power at Washington.
Sept. 9, 1970
A car identified as belonging to Victor Clum has been found in Slagle Township, according to State Police at Cadillac. Police said they were sure the car was that belonging to the missing bank examiner who disappeared from Cadillac July 6. Police said they received a report of a car matching a description of Clum's car at 8 a.m. today but could not give information on where or how it was found. The missing car is described as a 1970 Chevrolet Nova, two-door, light green with license number BPN 258. Clum reportedly left his home and proceeded to downtown Cadillac. From that point there has been no concrete knowledge of his whereabouts. Clum was employed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation as a bank examiner. On Aug. 14, FDIC Regional Director Wallace Ryan called Cadillac City Police from his office at Madison, Wisconsin, saying the FDIC was offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Clum. It is believed that Clum went to a bank's night depository after he left home July 6, and that he then went to the FDIC office at 417 1/2 N. Mitchell St., where he secured material from the files and placed them on a desk in preparation for a trip to Beulah. His wife said he was expected home at 11:30 a.m. to eat lunch, shave and change his clothes before joining associates at 1:30 p.m. to go to Beulah. When he did not arrive home or meet his associates, police were notified that he was missing.
Sept. 9, 1995
All the people playing Gus Macker basketball this weekend look up to him. Jumpin' Jack Kelly will be waiting on center court for challengers come 8 p.m. today in the Slam Dunk Contest. "He's the most phenomenal dunker ever to come to a Gus Macker tournament," said Bill Saunders, tournament director. "Everybody wants to play against him." Included in Kelly's bag of tricks is jumping six people from near the free-throw line to dunk a deuce. The person to walk away with the win also gets $300 in prize money. Kelly will see some competition in this weekend's event. Others playing in this weekend's tournament include Barry Fordham, 29, a 6-9 player who started for Michigan State University for three years, and is registered in the top men's division. The Michigan State Police post in Cadillac adds four of its top guns to the tourney, with troopers Joe Cairnduff, (6-4), Harold Falon (6-4), Gary Tropf (6-5) and Tom Aja (6-1) looking to cop a trophy. Players needing diversions between games can look to the special events planned for today and Sunday. The free throw contest pits participants against national freethrow champion Mike Scudder. At noon on Saturday and Sunday, Scudder, who is going for an international title, will give presentations on the center court.
