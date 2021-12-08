Dec. 8, 1921
Sheriff Charles H. Nixon returned Wednesday on the 9:45 train from Ionia where he placed Bruce McNeil and John Mooney under control of the reformatory authorities for an indefinite period. The sheriff left this city on the seven o’clock morning train, making the return trip with two prisoners in one day. It is very certain that the sheriff established a record on this trip for economy that is not many times equaled and perhaps seldom if ever accomplished in the past in this state. By handcuffing his prisoners together the sheriff made the trip with his prisoners without the assistance of any other officers and the state thereby saved about twenty-five dollars in salary and expenses. Recently the state authorities called the attention of the sheriffs in many counties of the state, not including Wexford, to the unnecessary and unusual expenses for taking prisoners to state institutions. Their main objection was to the practice of two officers taking one prisoner to an institution which they called a waste of state money. It is very probable that the state board in passing on Sheriff Nixon’s bill will suffer a slight heart tremor to say the least. In commenting on his most economy Sheriff Nixon said, “Well, it’s no more than a fellow should do if he believes he can handle two prisoners and besides Wexford County always leads in economies as well as in all other matters.”
Dec. 8, 1971
If a youth causes damage as a result of a snowball thrown at a car or at other property, he, as well as his family, may be held liable for the consequences, Cadillac City Police stressed today. Four reports of snowball throwing, Tuesday, have added to the numerous complaints filed by citizens since the advent of snow to the Cadillac area, police said. Chestnut Street near the junior and senior high schools has been the scene of many of the complaints, police said. Three of the four incidents, Tuesday, occurred in this area about 3:30 p.m., police said. Many of the complaints the city police have received have occurred at times “when the kids get out of school,” police officials said.
Dec. 8, 1996
The change in weather can have a brutal effect on area residents. More people seem to die during the colder months than during warmer months, according to figures compiled by Wexford County. “To some extent that is true because of the change in weather,” said Dr. Charles Dumanois. “The old saying used to be, ‘cold is the old man’s friend.’ There is a saying that people on thin ice, health wise, are on thinner ice when it gets cold.” A local funeral home said deaths increase from January through May. An average of almost five more people per month die during the colder months of the year than the warmer months in Wexford County. In fact, that difference could be higher because many residents spend the colder months in southern states. January is the worst month, according to figures from the Wexford County clerk. Over a four-year period, an average of 36.25 people died during the month of January, according to records. The next highest month was May, with an average of 33.74 deaths per month. “When it becomes cold it is a little more likely people will get pneumonia or an infectious disease, like the flu,” Dumanois said. “People moderately weak, with heart disease or emphysema who get another infectious disease, that substantially increases the risk of dying. Once you push people indoors together you substantially increase infections; that’s a factor.” Another factor is the strain colder weather puts on the cardiovascular system, Dumanois said.
