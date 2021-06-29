June 29, 1921
Fido, Rover and Sport have but a few more days to live unless their owners have spent a few dollars in buying license tags. This is the edict issued by Sheriff C.H. Nixon who announces that all dogs will be killed unless the tax is paid before July 1. These are truly dog days as the canines are mutely watching for their owners to come and attach to their collars the little metal disc which entitles them to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for another year. The identification tags worn by the soldiers in the World War were no more valuable than the numbered badges bearing the numerals of the present year. For without this tag, no dog can consider his life worth even the few dollars required to pay the license. It is to be expected that many dogs will become weary of waiting for their present owners to buy a license and will soon hit the highway for another and more liberal master who will consider the dog worth the price of a small piece of aluminum.
June 29, 1971
A proposed schematic layout of the new vocational training center was presented to the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School Board Monday evening. Architects for the project, Daverman Associates Inc., presented the rough draft to the board, vocational instructors and two representatives of the Pine River and Marion Schools. “Of course this is all tentative. We’ll have to study it and let everyone recommend changes. And there will be a lot of changes made,‘ said Dick Wiggins, a representative of the firm. The original building will be L-shaped and leaves the option of adding another L onto the plan when expansion is deemed necessary. Office spaces are located at the corner, or center of the facility and classrooms are on each side. “We’re trying to work with three areas in the plan,‘ Wiggins said. “There will be the heavy classrooms on one side (machine trades, agricultural and automotive labs, for example); the office space and administration will be in the center; and lighter classrooms like health occupations and business courses will be at the other end of the building.‘ The building plan showed room for an automotive lab, small engine repair, electricity and electronics, agricultural and environmental science; building trades, offices, metal trades, business instruction, model offices, health occupations, child care, student commons, student activities center and a room for commercial food preparation and service. Each wing will also have a resource center. The building will be different from regular school buildings, he said, in that corridors will be smaller, windows will be spaced differently and a dining area will be kept quite small. The corridors will be smaller because unlike students at other schools, students do not change classrooms each hour. Instead students are usually located in one classroom for their vocational study. This, then, does not involve the hall traffic problem of other schools.
June 29, 1996
A ground-breaking ceremony for the Kettunen Center expansion project will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Kettunen is undergoing numerous improvements. The first phase of the project includes building a new conference area between the Aspen and Birch sleeping lodges. It also includes renovating the lodges after the new conference room is completed. The first phase is projected to cost between $1.1 million and $1.2 million. The final phase will begin next summer. It includes adding a new conference wing, 24 residential rooms, two meeting areas and two new lounges. The final phase will also include a landscaped courtyard. The Kettunen Center received $485,000 in state funds as part of the state’s 1996-97 budget, which begins Oct. 1. The grant will allow the Michigan 4-H Foundation to nearly double the size of the main conference center at Kettunen. Friday’s ground-breaking is for the Russell G. and Ruth E. Mawby Learning Center. The 4-H Foundation has operated Kettunen Center since its construction in 1961. The center is used primarily for intensive weekend training programs for the state’s 33,000 adult and teen 4-H volunteers.
