June 24, 1921
The daughters of Salome had to lay aside their nice cool beads and veils and don regular clothes in Cadillac for Sheriff C.H. Nixon has decided that the poetry of motion as exemplified in the "hootch" show at the carnival here isn't exactly an uplifting influence. The weather is so warm the nymphs of the Nile don't like to be so burdened with clothing but the appeal of the manager to relieve the distress of Cleopatra's children found no sympathy from Prosecuting Attorney W.H. Yearnd today and as a result the anatomical antics will be missing the rest of the week here. Several complaints reached the officials about the show, not from patrons of the energetic exhibitions but from visitors to the carnival who didn't seem to appreciate the announcements made when the four dancers appeared on the platform in front of the tent. Last evening, at the closing show, there was quite an active audience which took pleasure in the discovery that one of the Egyptian entertainers came from Hersey. Such extravagant claims for the show were made by the announcer that the sheriff decided it was too vulgar to continue and he served prompt notice on the management. The proprietor was willing to make any changes in costumes requested by the authorities and to arrange the performances to suit them but neither the sheriff or prosecutor seemed to care to take such a censorship job and henceforth, Egyptian darkness will reign instead of the tom-tom music of the Near East.
June 24, 1971
Mitchell-Bentley Corporation's Cadillac plant needs additional space, Treasurer Robert Fox said today. The Wright Street plant is "cramped to capacity," he said, adding that the corporation would like to have the use of their River Street building, which now houses the Wexford-Missaukee Vocational Training Center. "We are scouting the (Cadillac) area to come up with something suitable for their (the vocational school) use. We won't go back on our lease," he said, but added "We need additional space this fall." Robert Deck, director of the W-M Center, said he was receptive to the move if the school can be in new facilities by Sept. 1. The new building would have to conform to various regulations and the move would have to be done at no cost to the school, he added.
June 24, 1996
The official opening of the Departments of Natural Resources and Environmental Quality office in Cadillac is a sign the departments are committed to the revitalization of cities, said the DNR state director. "This project is an asset to the citizens of Cadillac," said K.L. Cool, state DNR director during an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony to introduce the new building. The new Cadillac office is similar to a project the DNR/DEQ is undertaking in downtown Detroit. Cool admitted a DNR office in downtown Detroit is not what most people envision. "We would like to change that image," Cool said. While the natural resources are in the northern portion of the state, the majority of the population is in the southern section, said Guy Gordon, executive assistant with the DNR. He said the DNR is alarmed that young people are no longer hunting, fishing, camping or hiking to take advantage of the state's natural resources. By having offices in the city, such as Cadillac and Detroit, it allows for easier access for residents to see what services are available through the DNR, Cool said. Cool also used the symbol of the Cadillac automobile in comparing the new building in town. "Cadillac is a symbol of quality, style and commitment to excellence," Cool said. "This building is symbolic to the city of Cadillac." The Parks Department of the DNR is expected to eventually move into the building, Cool said, but he did not know if additional staff would be brought into the new building. Gov. John Engler is expected to sign legislation soon that would increase the number of conservation officers in the field, Cool said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.