June 18, 1921
Charles Clock of Farwell died at 10 a.m. from injuries received several hours earlier when he was run over by an Ann Arbor train in the North Yards. The dead man was a bridge carpenter and was working on the roof of the cook car attached to the bridge train at 6 a.m. An engine was backed up to take the bridge gang to Mesick and the jar of the coupling dislodged Mr. Clock from the car on which he was working. He fell under the trucks of the adjoining car and was run over. Both arms and his left leg were cut off by the car wheels. He was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he lived but a few hours. Charles Clock has been working for the Ann Arbor Railroad for several years. He leaves a widow, a son and a daughter.
June 18, 1971
A $100,000 pollution-fighting system was being installed today at Cadillac Foundry Co. "The objective is to eliminate air pollution as it concerns our facility and to do our part for environmental control," Ken Matteson, general manager, said. Matteson said the new system, called "Vari-L," is the "most efficient method of controlling our cupola emission available and when completed the skyline over our metal casting facility will be marked by a white plume of water vapor which quickly dissipates into the air. The "Vari-L wet scrubber" mixes all smoke and solid pollutants with high velocity streams of water," Matteson said. This mixture is then piped to a moisture separator where the water vapor is then exhausted into the air. The remaining sludge is piped to a 4,000 gallon settling tank from which solids will be removed periodically. The system is one of the first of its kind in Michigan and fully meets or exceeds all applicable federal, state and local air pollution regulations, Matteson said. Matteson said the volume of water to the plant has to be doubled. Target completion date is August.
June 18, 1996
A long-simmering dispute over extending Cadillac sewer service to bordering townships has the city and Wexford County headed to court. A county lawsuit asks that the city be forced to treat wastewater from an area of Cherry Grove Township. The lawsuit is scheduled for a Jan. 17, 1997 pre-trial conference in 28th Circuit Court in Cadillac, and the date for a trial could be set at that time. The lawsuit began with a Nov. 13 application by Williams Construction to build a residential development in Cherry Grove Township. The developer said he could only build if it could connect to the county's sewer collection system. The city wastewater plant treats the wastewater for the county, as Wexford County does not have its own plant. A May 13, 1977 city-county agreement provides for that, and allows the city to review any expansions to the county system. A few days after the developer's application, the county Department of Public Works sent the city a letter: it planned to expand its collection system to accommodate the new houses. The city responded in letters saying the expansion could not go forward because it violated the 1977 agreement. The Wexford County Board of Public Works filed suit Feb. 9. Deadlines for filing various court documents are scheduled through the end of the year. City and county officials said they could not discuss the case, beyond what is already in public record.
