Dec. 19, 1919
County Highway Commissioners of Wexford will meet soon to suggest to the Michigan Highway Department the order in which the highways of the county should be constructed. The recent bonding election gives the county $200,000 which is sufficient to pay the county’s share of the 16 miles of unimproved state trunk line and build 28 or 30 miles of county trunk, according to the tentative program outlined by the commissioners and approved by the Board of Supervisors. While applications for other roads continue to come to the commission it practically is certain that that program will be followed. The important question now facing the commissioners is the arranging of the various roads in order of preference, as the state may not build them all at once. The Wexford board will urge that they be built as rapidly as possibly and will ask to have them all built this summer. This point will be pressed, the commissioners pointing out the progressive spirit of the county in voting the bond issue. Frank Rogers, state highway commissioner, has stated here that he would build the Mackinaw Trail and other state trunks at once. He has written warm letters of congratulation to Henry Knowlton, one of the commissioners, praising Wexford County for its stand on the road bonds. Possibly his appreciation will manifest itself in building all the roads at once. At the suggestion of C.F. Boehler, district engineer for the state department here, the commissioners formally will notify the Lansing apartment that Wexford is ready to build the whole 45 miles or so of road and urge speedy construction. The state surveys and estimates should follow rapidly and contracts may be let very early next year. One of the first pieces of road which the county will ask to have built is the Mackinaw Trail through Manton. The state policy of building trunks is to pave through cities and villages. The state, however, will pay for only a 20 foot road so Manton village is organizing to pay for the full width down its main street. There will be about a mile and one-fourth of concrete and there is another mile of gravel north of Manton which no doubt will be built as part of the same job.
Dec. 19, 1969
Pollution of lakes Cadillac and Mitchell has been a concern of local groups and the subject of studies and reports for many years, with one report dating back to 1935. Members of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce lakes and streams committee Thursday noon heard several reports referred to and quoted, including one on a survey done in 1957 by a group then studying Cadillac’s water supply problem. In 1935, a study done on the local lakes by Department of Natural Resources (Conservation Department) personnel indicated a heavy growth of algae at that time in the two shallow lakes. A more extensive study of the conditions of the lakes was done in 1941 but copies of that report had not yet been secured Thursday for the committee and no detailed review was possible. It is expected this review will be held during the committee’s Jan. 8 meeting. Jack Snider, who was a member of the 1957 study group on water in Cadillac, briefly sketched information collected then and said one of the many arguments favoring wells was the polluted condition of the lakes at that time. This was one of the main points which helped “sell‘ wells to key people in the committee and then to the general citizenry, Snider said. John Robinson of the Lansing office of Water Resources Commission said a 1959 analysis and 1966 lab sample of the lakes showed “nothing unusual‘ nor spectacular. The local lakes are “very fertile,‘ shallow and are naturally rich with a “regular‘ shoreline. Weed growth is prevalent from the shoreline out to a depth of about 15 feet of water although a more intensive growth has been noted recently. James Frisbie, chairman of the committee, said he has lived in Cadillac some 50 years and can remember swimming in the city dock area as a boy. He said the water is clear then but now is very “scummy.‘
Dec. 19, 1994
Changes are in store for the way downtown parking is maintained. An eight-member committee of Downtown Development Authority, Downtown Cadillac Association and Cadillac City Council members has been studying downtown parking since June. The committee was formed to examine the district’s present system and improve it, said DDA Director Precia Hopkins. The committee will present its recommendations to the Downtown Development Authority board at a Jan. 4 special meeting. “We’re gearing up to go forward with the city council,‘ Hopkins said. The Downtown Parking Committee has been studying alternatives to the present system, which was implemented in 1990. Inequities with the present system warranted that study, Hopkins said. Four years ago, the city and DCA implemented a downtown parking contract system with area businesses after agreeing to remove downtown parking meters. Under the system, businesses were asked to voluntarily pay their employees parking for five years at a rate of $50 per year per full-time employee and $25 per year per part-time employee. However, because the system was created on a voluntary rather than mandatory basis, not every business downtown is participating, Hopkins said. Additionally, the parking contract requires business owners to police themselves, employees, and their apartment residents from parking in the two-hour customer spaces. Lack of that effort has cost downtown businesses thousands of dollars due to reduced customer parking turnover, Hopkins said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.