Sept. 10, 1921
The advance seat sale of the American Legion boxing show at the Opera House Thursday night is moving rapidly, officers of the Cadillac Athletic Club said today. Major interest of course centers in the meeting between Young Troy of Grand Rapids and Al Wolgast of this city. In that connection Jim Flynn, the local boy’s manager, today gave out the following statement regarding the match. “A great many people have asked me who this Young Troy is,” said Flynn, “and I want to say that he is some body. Those who saw the Wolgast-Spealman bout and were well satisfied will be more than pleased at this week’s event. Troy originally was an eastern scrapper and therefore is not quite so well known to Michigan fans. He did most of his fighting in New York state until a year ago, when he moved to the Furniture City. Being in business at Grand Rapids, he now spends only part of his time in the ring. This spring Young Troy has got in action regularly, however, in three important matches. He took on Joe Putt of Grand Rapids, Joe Burton of Ionia, one of the best lightweights in the state and he also badly beat up Cliff Spealman of Kazoo. This bird Troy never stops coming, but believe me Wolgast is ready to step 10 fast rounds with him. Jack Hilley, one of the best boys in the west, and Flip Lamonde, both of whom will appear in this card, are working out every night with Wolgast at 8 p.m. at the new Umpire Gym, and the public is invited to watch their training.”
Sept. 10, 1971
There’s a big bash planned at Buckley Sunday. It’s the Buckley Bean Pickers Big Ball. It comes in the middle of a two-week peak harvesting time and will honor the men who have worked on the crops. By the end of another week, about 1,200 acres of late Blue Lake string beans will have been harvested totaling about 3,600 tons of beans. Growing string beans has become popular in Buckley in a short time. Six years ago a canning company offered growing contracts to Leonard and Raymond Clous, farmers in the area. For two years the contracts were limited to these two farmers while the company studied to see if beans flourished in the area. The growth of beans was so successful that about 10 other farmers have been given contracts in the past four years. The corporation now contracts for two species of beans on about 2,600 acres of land. The species are Blue Lake (which they are harvesting now) and Early Gallatin. The bean harvesting is no easy matter, despite the use of modern mechanized machinery. A lot of men still put in a lot of hours on the project. Each day the men and machines cover about 100 acres or more. They have been working seven days a week from about 7 a.m. until dark. To begin the day, 19 bean picking machines are sent out in the fields. These machines cover about four rows each trip up and down the field. They trim the leaves and beans from the bushes, shooting the beans up into a scoop trailer. When the scoop is full, they drive it to a large truck where it is raised mechanically to the top of the truck bed. Workers there use large rakes to pull the beans from the scoop into the truck. Each of the trucks holds about 20 tons of string beans. Since the bean crops average about 3-ton to the acre, and since they are covering 1,200 acres of this species of beans, the crews will fill 180 of these 20-ton trucks with beans before the harvest is complete.
Sept. 10, 1996
The Wexford County board is expected to discuss Wednesday a request from the Wexford Township board to strengthen the county’s zoning ordinance against public nudity. The county board will meet 4:30 p.m. in the circuit courthouse as a planning and appropriations committee meeting. As such, the board must forward any decisions made Wednesday to a regular board meeting for a formal decision. At its Aug. 13 meeting, Wexford Township passed a resolution that read: “Whereas, the Township of Wexford has determined that the general public interest is not best served by public nudity; and Whereas, the Township of Wexford has determined that the general public interest is not best served by establishments that cater to public nudity and adult entertainment; Now, therefore, be it resolved that: The Township of Wexford hereby calls on the Wexford County Board of Commissioners to cause a review to be conducted of the county zoning ordinance with a view toward strengthening the language regarding containing therein relating to these issues.” In his work on the issue for the county board, county administrator Rick Schuknecht said he questions whether the county could write an ordinance on the issue that would stand up in court. “Public nudity and adult entertainment are not zoning issues, rather, they are moral issues which have certain first amendment considerations,” Schuknecht said. “I am told by professional planning/zoning administration persons that restrictive zoning language on these issues most always is overturned in the courts.”
