Today in history: whole weekend may be given to Yule festivals

Dec. 23, 1922
For the second consecutive year Christmas will be observed on Monday. Last year Christmas fell on Sunday, so Monday was declared the legal holiday, while this year Dec. 25 falls on Monday. This fact limits the last hour shopping by one day as everything must necessarily be purchased today or this evening. There can be no rushing into the general stores on Christmas Eve and making purchases to place on the Christmas tree that same evening. The several drug stores will get the cream of the belated business as they are open on specified hours Sunday. Business will be interrupted generally Monday as the entire city will observe Christmas. Stores, business places and shops will close and most factories will have a whole or part holiday. The Court House and City Hall will be closed all day and there will be no edition of The Evening News. The Western Union Telegraph office will be open all day Sunday and Monday forenoon for the transmission of greeting messages and to accommodate those who wish to avail themselves of the city messenger delivery service. The distribution of Christmas baskets for the needy is taken care of through a clearing arrangement with Mrs. L.T.M. Foster, who as an officer of the Red Cross, the Philanthropic divisions of the Women’s Club and other relief organizations is able to give to anyone requesting, the name of a family to whom extra supplies will be welcome. On Monday evening the Knights of Pythias will have a dancing party. The Rotary Club will have no meeting Tuesday but on Wednesday night will have a cabaret dinner dance at the Elks Temple. The Exchange Club also will omit its meeting next week Thursday, owing to the closing of the McKinnon Hotel dining room, and voted its expense money for that meeting to the Xmas basket fund of the local philanthropic agencies.
Dec. 23, 1972
For the past week in downtown Cadillac, overtime parking tickets have been paid for the violator by a combination of 20 merchants who cooperated to give their customers a courteous “thank you” in the Christmas shopping season. Mrs. June McKay, Cadillac’s meter maid, handed out “ticket” number 404 Friday afternoon. The courtesy tickets will be issued through today. The cost or fine for each ticket will be paid by the merchants at the rate of 50 cents apiece so the city comes out even and the customer is happier. Even at that, Mrs. McKay said, some recipients of the courtesy tickets apparently don’t understand the meaning of the message printed on them and they have voiced some complaint until they got an explanation. In addition to the message, “Your parking violation ticket (50c) is being paid for by the following Downtown Merchants” and the merchants are listed, the ticket also says, “Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. We appreciate your shopping with us.” The tickets were issued in the area between Chapin on the south and Nelson on the north, along Mitchell and the side streets. Friday afternoon, an Evening News staff member went with Mrs. McKay in search of a violator so a picture could be taken. It was necessary to trek three blocks to find a violation flag up on a meter. Mrs. McKay said, “Everyone seems to want to pay their share. Most people don’t try to take advantage of this, although, in the beginning, there were some who did try but they responded agreeably to a request from their employers and there haven’t been any others.”
Dec. 23, 1997
The Beanie Babies craze has helped a Cadillac-area agency keep its doors open. A silent auction of the popular stuffed dolls at Bonnie’s Hallmark netted $6,856 for the Cadillac Area Teen Center. The month-long auction involved 173 Beanie Babies. “We were pleased — we had several bids Sunday between 3 and 4 o’clock,” store owner Bonnie Stephan said. “We had a number of people call in and check on their bids, to see whether they were within the top range for the ones they wanted.” Each retailer who sells Beanie Babies will receive 12 special-edition dolls in honor of Princess Diana. Stephan said that collection will be auctioned off to benefit Hospice of Wexford-Missaukee Counties. “Mike (Stephan) is on the board of Hospice,” Stephan said. “Rather than try to benefit a few, we decided we’d rather put them toward a worthy cause.” Ann Geiger of Manton Antiques said she still had plenty in stock to satisfy the longings of those last-minute shoppers looking for the desired Beanie Babies. “They go fast, but I do have plenty,” she said. “There’s always a rush on the Beanie Babies.” The selection at the Peppermint Shop inside Mercy Hospital has been going fast, too, according to shop clerk Esther Dawson. “All we have now are the red bulls,” she said. “We get a shipment every Monday or Tuesday, but we haven’t gotten any new ones yet.” Bob Allen of the Apothecary Shop in Cadillac said his store has been able to keep up with the demand. “We’ve been giving one away each week — we put people’s prescriptions in a box and drawing for a Beanie Baby each week,” he said. “It’s nothing we can’t handle — they’re still a hot item with lots of interest.”
