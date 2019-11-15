Nov. 15, 1919
John P. Wilcox, for the past few years president and director of the Peoples Savings Bank, has resigned this position and will devote his entire time to the various other enterprises in which he is interested. Mr. Wilcox tendered his resignation to the board of directors at the last annual meeting which was held Nov. 3, but the announcement was deferred until today. The reason for severing his official connection with the Peoples Bank is given by Mr. Wilcox in the following statement: “I have so many other interests that claim so much of my attention that I felt I had not sufficient time to give to the affairs of the bank.‘ At the directors’ meeting, Alfred Chapman was elected director to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation some time ago of Charles Barton. A successor for Mr. Wilcox has not yet been named.
Nov. 15, 1969
The invasion of hunters into the Cadillac area has already made its effects felt in the community as various agencies have gone into action to help hunters. The Michigan State Police have already had calls in an attempt to locate hunters for the folks still at home, and report that every season brings its share of locating persons in the woods to report home for some problem or other. Gas station attendants have reported a steady stream of cars taking on gas for the trek farther north or just to have a full tank to reach their camps in the Cadillac area. At least one hunter has been reported shot in the Cadillac area in the first few hours of the season. While the number of deer kills in the area could be quite heavy very few were reported to the Evening News by 11 a.m. today. The weatherman must have deep sympathy for the state nimrods as he has laid down a fine blanket of snow for tracking, but with the snow has come cold weather and many of the secondary roads in the area are treacherous for the drivers from the south.
Nov. 15, 1994
Cadillac school officials hope area voters will send a big Valentine in February. The board has voted to schedule Feb. 14 as the proposed date for a $40 million bond proposal. “That will give us the time we need to sell the issue to the public and explain,‘ said Superintendent Fred Carroll. “The date becomes important further down the line because it is necessary to get all the design and construction phases done. If we wait six more months, that will further delay construction.‘ The board approved a resolution Monday to send an application for a preliminary qualification of bonds. Basically, the district is asking the state for approval and backing of the bonds if the millage issue is approved by voters. The application will first go to the State Treasurer’s office before the state board takes action. The design and construction phase is expected to last three years. Project completion is targeted for the fall of 1998, Carroll said.
