Jan. 13, 1931
Breaking and entering in the night time led the offenses for which prosecutions were instigated during the last six months of 1930, it was shown by the report of Prosecutor William H. Yearnd. There were but five violations of the various dry laws during the entire period which were handled by the prosecutor’s office. Although Mr. Yearnd started 41 actions, obtaining 33 convictions, the remaining eight cases were dismissed on payment of costs. Classified according to offenses, the record shows the following charges. Assault and battery, fishing in closed waters, trapping without license, disorderly, obtaining money under false pretenses, larceny from vacant building, leaving scene of accident caused by motor vehicle, selling liquor and selling and manufacturing — each one. Breaking and entering in day time, taking brook trout with net, driving while drunk, non-support of children, and receiving stolen property — each two. Hunting deer in closed county, hunting without license, simple larceny, driving auto without license plates, and unlawfully driving away car — each three.
Jan. 13, 1971
The theme was the same but the determination was renewed at the annual Bear Hunters' Convention here Saturday. Man's environment can only be saved by man was the thought that permeated every speech and every discussion of consequence in the halls of Lake City High School. The need for the preservation of wilderness areas was the theme and topic of this year's clambake that drew top conservationists from the state to air problems and answers in today's ecological battles. Three featured speakers were unable to attend, but William Mullendore, speaking for absent Department of Natural Resources Director Dr. Ralph MacMullan, hammered home MacMullan's text which, in essence, stated that to protect the sports now enjoyed depends on ability to preserve land and water habitat which wildlife must have to survive. The one "dark shadow" cast over the sessions were the hard-line money facts presented by Sen. Jack Toepp (R-Cadillac). Toepp mentioned during the press luncheon and again in the roundtable discussions that monetary cutbacks might face the DNR in the legislature's effort to put the state back in the black. Toepp said the cutbacks would be short in duration but such eventualities had to be faced. Proposals were presented to the membership in the afternoon which included that certain wilderness areas be posted to prohibit travel within them. Such travel includes using snowmobiles.
Jane. 13, 1996
A citizens committee is telling the Cadillac School District that a new building proposal should not include a pool, should not look too far into the future and should cost less. Cadillac School Board President Craig Weidner said the citizens committee was asked to list what the community will support to solve the overcrowding problem in the district. A $40 million bonding issue failed to garner voter support last winter. "For the board we wanted to start with a new slate — we went back to the drawing board," Weidner said. "We are not trying to influence the committee. We want them to tell us what they think the community will support." Weidner said the most important recommendation made by the committee is to present proposals in steps rather than seeking a proposal for needs 30 years into the future. "The feeling out there is to do it in steps," Weidner said. Weidner said the board's proposal last year sought to take care of building needs 30 years after the building was completed. Instead, the committee is recommending a proposal that solves needs 5-10 years into the future. The problem of going for updating schools in stages is that a need may arise while the district is still paying off the last bond, Weidner said. The last proposal would have added 59 new rooms. Weidner said the citizens committee, so far, has said another proposal should be scaled down in size. He also said the information from the citizens committee shows support for a new middle school, rather than a high school proposal. There were concerns in the last election that Veterans Memorial Stadium would not be used if there were a new high school site. "There are emotional ties to the current high school site," Weidner said. "People don't want to move the high school."
