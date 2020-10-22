Oct. 22, 1920
A large representation of the members of the Ray E. Bostick Post of the American Legion at a regular meeting last evening adopted a suggestion to prosecute any persons found gambling in the club rooms in the Webber building. "It has come to the attention of the officers of the Post," said Dr. J.F. Gruber, commander, "that many men, most of them never having worn a uniform and in no way eligible for membership in the Legion were taking advantage of the fact that the club rooms have no custodian and are using the rooms as a rendezvous at all hours of the night. The practice will give the Legion a bad name and it is not right nor necessary that the entire body of the Legion Post be made to bear the criticism of a few lawless persons." The Post took a unanimous vote condemning the practice of gambling in the club rooms and every member present last evening pledged himself to report promptly to the police any infractions of the drastic rule adopted. The plans for Armistice Day were discussed and the reports of committees on the various arrangements were given. The barbecue committee is negotiating with the M.A.C. for the use of the college equipment and for a barbecue chef, as the local meat-cookers believe the job is too much to undertake with no experience in that line. Former Sergeant George Plett will drill the men into shape for the parade and he promises an exhibition of "squads east and west" for the benefit of the side-lines. In the evening a boxing exhibition will be held. James Griffith and John Sheridan have complied with all the requirements of the Athletic Board of Control and will have a boxing match that is promised to make the fight fans remember some of the old time squared ring contests.
Oct. 22, 1970
By a vote of 10-5, the Osceola County Board of Commissioners this morning voted to rescind a motion to close the county infirmary. Clarence Trimner, a member of the County Welfare Board, told commissioners the $100,000 figure given to the board Monday to remodel the infirmary was misleading. Trimner said it would cost $100,000 to remodel the infirmary to comply with state and federal regulations if the infirmary were made a private, non-profit organization. But, he said, the infirmary could continue operating under county control without remodeling. Trimner told the Evening News there had been some speculation previously of turning the infirmary over to private control in order to qualify for state and federal funds. The 12 patients now at the infirmary are all Osceola County residents and the cost of maintaining them is borne entirely by the county. Jerry Kindt, county welfare director, told the Board Monday that nine of the 12 people there could be supported by state aid if the infirmary was closed. Rescinding the motion is not expected to put the question of closing the infirmary at rest. A three-member committee from the county board is to meet with the County Welfare Board Nov. 5 to discuss the matter, and commissioners said the matter would be further considered when the board meets Nov. 9.
Oct. 22, 1995
A routine test of its water supply led to the temporary closing of LeRoy Elementary School. "We were testing our water, like all public buildings have to, and discovered some bacteria," said Ted Raven, Pine River superintendent. "We called the health department and they said we must chlorinate the water for 24 hours before we can retest." Raven said the elementary students were sent home at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, and the school will remain closed today. "We will run a test about 4 p.m. today, and then another after eight hours," said Raven. "If we have two clean tests in a row, we will be given the OK to reopen." Raven said a preliminary investigation of the incident pointed to the installation of a new water heater as the cause of the infiltration of bacteria into the system. No one was reported as becoming ill because of the bacteria, he said.
