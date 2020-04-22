April 22, 1920
Spring finally is here. Last night's warm April rain brought the earth worms crawling up through the frost free soil. Today's temperatures will bring the insect pest forth from its winter hiding place and it is time to launch the annual campaign. "Swat the Fly." Keep flies away from the sick, especially from those ill with contagious diseases. Kill every fly that strays into the sick room. His legs may be covered with disease germs. Do not allow decaying material of any sort to accumulate on or near your premises. Screen all food, whether in the home or exposed for sale. Keep all receptacles for garbage carefully covered and the cans cleaned or sprinkled with lime. See that your sewage system is in good order; that is does not leak, is up-to-date and not exposed to flies. If you have an outdoor privy, be sure that it is so built that flies cannot get at the excreta. Pour kerosene into the drains. Screen all windows and doors, especially in the kitchen and dining room. Swat or poison all flies that get into the house. If you see flies, you may be sure that their breeding place is nearby filth. Where there is no dirt and filth there will be no breeding of flies. Keep all stable manure in a vault or pit, screened or sprinkled with lime, oil, borax, or other cheap preparations, such as are sold by a number of reliable manufacturers. If there is a nuisance in the neighborhood notify the Health Department at once.
April 22, 1970
Cadillac industrial concerns continued to be affected in varying degrees by wildcat truck strikes in a number of cities, a spot check showed today. Goss Canvas Products has been closed down since Thursday when the company's supply of small parts was depleted by not being able to get shipments from eastern states. However Charles Goss, company head, said the company plans on putting some people back to work Wednesday and additional ones Thursday as some materials have been received in the past several days. Goss has been able to make most of its outgoing shipments of finished products. Approximately 25% of finished products of Kysor of Cadillac are held up due to the wildcat strikes, a spokesman said this morning. The holdup is caused by not being able to make shipments to some centers, where trucks are tied up by the strike, and also by some companies being shut down due to the trucking strike and thus not wanting shipments received. The spokesman said about 50% of out-of-Michigan raw materials are held up for Kysor but materials from points in Michigan are coming through satisfactorily. He said that if the trucking strike became general, Kysor might be closed down in a week or 10 days. While the trucking strikes are posing problems for Cadillac Malleable Iron Co., the company has not been seriously hurt so far, an official said. Cadillac Malleable has quite a few castings it cannot ship but production is continuing. A spokesman for Mitchell-Bentley Corp. said operations of their two plants in Cadillac have not been greatly affected by the trucking strikes. Much of the company's production goes out of Cadillac in direct shipments that do not have to be worked in intermediate terminals where wildcat strikes have caused shutdowns.
April 22, 1995
Barry Radawiec of Cadillac said he thinks he just bought the first double die 1995 penny found in Cadillac. It may even be the first one found in Michigan. "I have a sign up in the door saying I would pay $125 for a double die penny," said Radawiec, a rare coin collector who owns a business downtown. "A lady brought the penny in ... I got what I wanted, the first double die penny in Cadillac, maybe in the state." The double die penny was created by a cracked die that caused a blurred or doubled effect on the "Liberty" printed on the penny. It is barely noticeable to the naked eye. Radawiec said the error was first discovered March 16. That first penny was sold for $1,000. "Since then they have been finding more and more and the price has been dropping rapidly," Radawiec said. Radawiec said anywhere from 1,000 to 600,000 of the double die pennies were made. An error coin is rare, Radawiec said, but it does happen. A double die penny minted in 1971 is worth about $970 today, while one minted in 1983 is valued at $200 and a 1984-minted double die penny is worth about $120. "It is interesting," he said about collecting error coins. "I find a lot of error coins ... but you have to look for them." Radawiec's collection of error coins includes an 1873 Indian head penny, one of only 25 in the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.