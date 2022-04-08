April 8, 1922
Young Troy of Grand Rapids was awarded a draw over Al Wolgast Friday night when the two lightweights staged the semi-final of the heavyweight contest between Fulton and Smith before the Olympic Club of Grand Rapids. E.W. Dickerson, referee and sport writer, said of the Troy-Wolgast bout: “It was one of the greatest battles that ever took place in Grand Rapids or any other ring. For eight rounds the two stood up and pummeled away at each other with both hands flying. Troy earned a draw by his fighting spirit and continuous aggressiveness, although Wolgast landed by far the greater number of clean blows. Former Lightweight Champion Ad Wolgast’s younger brother lived up to the promise made by both he and his manager that his shell would be discarded. He only resorted to it when forced to do so because the going was rather rough. Time and again the audience broke into applause during the progress of each round. When the two boxers took their corners at the end of every one of the eight sessions they were cheered to the echo. During the intermission between it and the main event everyone in the audience seemed to be wild with enthusiasm over the contest. Hundreds said they would be satisfied as having had twice their money’s worth without a main event to add to that. If Al Wolgast and Young Troy are matched again for a Grand Rapids contest the main event will have to be of unusual class to overshadow them.”
April 8, 1972
Michigan State Police at the Reed City Post are investigating a rash of cabin breaking and entering. Police are investigating an apparent breaking and entering of a cabin owned by Joe Ziets of Livonia in Lincoln Township in Osceola County. Nothing was reported taken in the incident, officials said. Police are also investigating the apparent breaking and entering of a cabin owned by William Radwich of Flint in Orient Township in Osceola County. There has been no report of missing articles as of yet, officials said. Police are also investigating an apparent breaking and entering of an area cabin owned by Glen Spurbeck of LeRoy. Minor articles were reportedly taken in the theft, which it is believed occurred with the past five days, officials reported.
April 8, 1997
A LeRoy man charged in federal court with possessing and making a pipe bomb says he was set up. The man was arrested Jan. 15 at his LeRoy residence by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms officers. He faces a pre-trial hearing Monday in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids on charges of unlawful receiving of a firearm and unlawful to make a firearm. A jury trial is set April 21 before District Judge Robert Holmes Bell. “A search warrant was served at his home Jan. 15,” said prosecutor Timothy VerHey. “Officers found an operational pipe bomb and one not yet operational.” ATF agents were acting on tips from residents who said the man was trying to sell pipe bombs, he said. “Naturally, we were concerned about that,” VerHey said. The man said the charges are fabricated and what officers found was nothing more than tape and nails. The man said he believes he has been “targeted” by police but is not sure why. He is a member of Right to Life, but says he is not an active member. He said he has never been a member of the Michigan Militia. “I am not that active in Right to Life. I was a member of it,” he said. “That might be the biggest possibility. The week before the pipe bomb arrest the sign on my car was stolen.” The bumper sticker read, “Abortion is Murder.” The man said he has written letters to the editor to newspapers voicing his opposition to Dr. Jack Kevorkian and assisted suicide. The day after he was arrested he heard news of the pipe bomb explosion at an Atlanta abortion clinic. “I’m wondering. I hear the one in Atlanta was wrapped with nails and tape,” the man said. “Some of the things they took from here was a box of nails and a bunch of electrical tape. I don’t condone any kind of violence, whether it is against abortion clinics or anyone else.”
