Dec. 21, 1920
Mrs. J. Journeau was bound over to the January term of Circuit Court under $500 bonds this morning on a local option charge following an examination in Recorder’s Court before E.J. Millington. Chief Ernest Harris was the only witness for the people. He testified that he swore out a search warrant and found liquor on the Journeau premises Dec. 14. John Mack and Al Smith accompanied him, he said, and found a gallon jug of homemade whisky under Mrs. Journeau’s skirts in a room just back of her soft drink and tobacco store at 401 N. Mitchell St. There was two inches of the same kind of hootch in a quart bottle full of some other kind of whiskey in a bread box in the store. The defense tried to establish that all the liquor was in a dwelling but Prosecutor W.H. Yearnd brought out that this was not the fact. It was also testified that Mrs. Journeau had had roomers which indicated that there might be some difficulty in establishing that the rooms back of the store, said to be merely curtains off from the store at an archway, were private quarters. On cross examination by E.F. Sawyer, Chief Harris said that he got his search warrant when told by Alex Ziegler that liquor had been sold him there by drink and by bottle. The chief said he had seen men leaving the place who he thought had been drinking and that it was rumored liquor could be obtained there. Ziegler previously was bound over on a charge of transporting liquor on his persons. The defense failed to get across references to other places in the city but got in the record the fact that no liquor was found in a previous search at this place. The chief on cross examination denied he got out the warrant on the day in question because he knew someone had sold Mrs. Journeau something that day. This was taken to indicate that the defense will try to prove the frame up. The woman when arrested told the police that a man she later saw in uniform on the street sold her a bottle of stuff but the police found two kinds of liquor in three different containers, it was brought out. The prosecutor objected to defense counsel furnishing bonds for the prisoner, which he had done before the examination. The prisoner was released until counsel could find other bonds.
Dec. 21, 1970
Poles are scheduled to be erected early next week for the installation of traffic signals at the intersection of Lake, Pine and Chestnut streets. City Manager Donald Mason today contacted officials of Consumers Power Co. to learn when they had scheduled the pole installation. Mason said installation of the lights and electrical wiring will be done by Mid-Michigan Electric Co. and setting timing controls will be done by men of the Michigan Department of State Highways to work in conjunction with traffic signals on Mitchell Street. At the same time crews are working on the new installation, they will also schedule a changeover of signals at the Lake and North streets intersection, Mason added.
Dec. 21, 1995
Wexford County Board members stated that they support the activities of the county planning and zoning department following accusations that board members caused the resignation of the county planner. Linda Anderson, county planner and zoning administrator the last three and a half years, submitted her resignation to the county administrator nearly two weeks ago to accept a position in Caledonia Township. Anderson leaves Wexford County at the end of this month. Commissioners received letters from planning commission and zoning board of appeals officials stating that the county board was responsible for Anderson’s resignation. They reviewed the letters at their meeting Wednesday night. “We feel that the Wexford County Board of Commissioners is responsible for Linda’s decision to leave our area,‘ states a letter from Lois Poag, head of the planning commission. Poag also said the planning board wants the new county planner to have the same qualifications as Anderson. A letter from Charles Swanberg and Tom Taylor, members of the zoning board of appeals says the board “finds their actions inexcusable. If these actions should resurface with a new planner, you may expect that most, if not all, members will resign...‘ Commissioner Bob Reddy said the county board’s responsibility in Anderson’s resignation was a misunderstanding. “Ms. Anderson does not work for the board. She works for the administrator,‘ he said. “If someone had the misunderstanding that she and the board did not get along, they must understand that she did not work for the board.‘ When commissioner Terry Harvey asked Swanberg if there were particular commissioners at the heart of the issue, Swanberg said, “I would prefer not to say.‘ “But this is a vague statement,‘ Harvey responded. “This is not an issue that needs to be debated,‘ Swanberg said. “It is just hoping that the county board will stand behind planning department activities.‘ Swanberg refused to get more specific than saying two appointments need to be made to the planning board. “Some people don’t want to make action happen,‘ he said.
