June 1, 1921
Mrs. Minnie Southwick, village president, and the other five officials of Harrietta who faced the proceedings, were recalled by substantial majorities at the special election Wednesday. The figures reveal that out of the 95 registered voters, 86 voted the president and clerk recall ballots. These two officials made the best run but were defeated by 14 votes which is one-sixth of the total vote. This figures out on a basis of 1.4 votes against the officials to one for them. In the regular March election only about 60 votes were polled. A few ballots on the trustees were spoiled or not voted, two having 85 tallied and two but 84. Nevertheless the four trustees all were recalled by larger majorities than the president and clerk. Mrs. Berry, who sat on the ballot box when an attempt was made to open it and canvass the result of the regular election in March, ran six votes behind Mrs. Southwick. The six officials were recalled because they "willfully failed in performing their duties in refusing to canvass the returns of the village election" held in March, it was stipulated on the official ballots as the reason for holding the special election. The defense of the recalled faction to file a statement of the result which it is admitted was three to one against Mrs. Southwick's faction. The expense of the recall election is not the last to which the Harrietta taxpayers will be put, as now that the six vacancies in the village government exist, a special election will be ordered by the probate court to fill these vacancies. It is not known whether the Southwick faction will run again or not.
June 1, 1971
An appeal to the Michigan Senate Taxation Committee was issued Tuesday at Lansing by Robert Jones concerning Senate Bill 300. Jones, Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce manager, was authorized by the U.S. 131 Area Development to represent their viewpoints concerning this bill at this special hearing of the Senate Taxation Committee. It is the understanding of the U.S. 131 Association that Senate Bill 300 proposes to raise one cent on the gas tax, one cent on diesel fuel and one cent on LP gas with the specific purpose of constructing the completed backbone highway system in the state, which would include completion of the U.S. 131 freeway from the Indiana border to the Straits of Mackinaw. Jones reports full support by the U.S. 131 Association of the passage of Senate Bill 300 as outlined in the proposed bill.
June 1, 1996
Hoping to thwart adult entertainment businesses from opening in Springville Township, the township board has passed an ordinance prohibiting sexually explicit live entertainment. Township supervisor Walt Maser said there currently are no adult bookstores or live entertainment operating in the township and he has heard of none requesting to move into the township. "This is just something we've discussed for several months," Maser said. "One of our jobs is to regulate this kind of stuff before you get a request for it. It is too late to do something after they move in. So you try to get everything legal and on the books before a request for this type of operation." The ordinance, which was passed May 20, will not take affect for about a month. It prohibits live entertainers from displaying sexual acts, showing of genitals or showing a female's breast with less than a fully opaque covering of the nipple and areola. "The ordinance attempts to regulate live entertainment within the township," said Cadillac attorney David Peterson, who wrote the ordinance. "There are certain things, which by law, can be prohibited." Peterson said the township was acting now to prevent future legal headaches, such as the ones in Grand Traverse County. "Springville Township believed there was a need to get this type of ordinance in place," Peterson said. "The problem may never arise. But if something the township does perceive as a problem pops up, once it is there it is too late. The ordinance has to be in place beforehand." The ordinance also imposes a licensing requirement on any sort of adult live entertainment, which could include live bands, Peterson said. The township is also working on amending the zoning ordinance to prohibit adult bookstores from opening near Mesick High School. "These adult entertainment stores are springing up all over; our concern is our business section is right at the high school," said Maser. "we just feel it wouldn't be a real good pace for this type of store to spring up where the high school students walk past it."
