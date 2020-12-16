Dec. 16, 1920
Mrs. J. Journeau, proprietor of a confectionary store at 401 North Mitchell St., was arrested yesterday afternoon following a raid by the police on her store and the discovery of several bottles of whiskey and moonshine. In Recorder's Court this morning Mrs. Journeau stated that the liquor found in her place had been sold to her a short time before. "A man came in and told me it was a close imitation of whiskey, and I bought it. Later I saw a person whom I believe to be the same man in the uniform of a mounted police. When the police came to my store later in the afternoon I thought it was a put-up job and that I was framed. When the man offered the supposed near-whiskey to me, I refused to buy it, not knowing what it was. But he drank some himself and I thought then it was all right." The Journeau candy store has been under suspicion for a long time, said the chief of police, and a former raid was prematurely made by some local officers. Tuesday Chief Harris suspected sales of liquor were being made and when Alex Ziegler was seen going into Mrs. Journeau's place and was found to have a pint of moonshine when he later came out, the evidence was considered sufficient for Chief Harris to ask for and secure a search warrant. When the chief and two patrolmen, Al Smith and John Mack, went to Mrs. Journeau's store she appeared perfectly willing to assist in the search. She invited the officers into the store and into the living rooms in connection with the store. The search revealed a quart bottle containing about half a pint of whiskey, said by Mrs. Journeau to have been the remnants of some private stock acquired long ago, but officers said it was not found on the occasion of the previous search. Mrs. Journeau was found sitting on a chair by the police and when they asked her to get up, they found a gallon glass jug partly full of colorless liquid. "What is that?" the chief says he asked the woman. "That is mine," explained the woman. Harris pulled the cork, smelled the bottle and professed ignorance of the well-known aroma. "I don't believe I know what that is," said Harris. "It is flavoring extract I use in soft drinks," the chief quotes Mrs. Journeau. "Smells as though it would be a delightful flavor," said Harris, "guess I'll take it along." Mrs. Journeau demanded an examination in Recorder's Court and retained an attorney. She was released on $500 bail and the examination was set for Dec. 22.
Dec. 16, 1970
A former Cadillac man, now a Michigan State Police trooper stationed in South Haven, is a hero and his parents didn't know it. Charles Nystrom, 23, enroute across the state Friday morning on an assignment, overhead a broadcast from State Police in Ionia to one of their troopers to aid Matthew Cole, 12, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Cole of Lake Odessa. Matthew had cut his wrist badly with a sharp hunting knife and the road the Cole cabin was located on was impassable due to snow conditions. Nystrom headed for the cabin to give assistance. A county snowplow was sent out to clear the highway. Nystrom boarded the snowplow but it was halted by a parked car in the road. Nystrom took off on foot, running ahead about a mile to the Cole cabin. He applied first aid to Matthew and reported to the Ionia post by telephone. An officer on duty at the desk reported Nystrom, "wasn't even breathing hard." William Askin, the Ionia Post trooper, arrived behind the snowplow in the meantime and Matthew was rushed in a state police cruiser to Ionia County Memorial Hospital. Nystrom's mother, when contacted by the Evening News, was completely surprised. "Well that's my Chuck," she exclaimed. "I didn't know anything about it and he has had two days to call and let us know. Chuck was always kind of modest though," Mrs. Nystrom said.
