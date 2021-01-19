Jan. 19, 1931
Continuing his announced policy of "going back" of the drinker of liquor to find the person who sold, Judge E.J. Millington today repeated his action in the recent Frank Harrand case by remanding two men to the county jail for an indefinite period when their stories failed to convince him. The latest victims of the dry laws are "Black Gust" Johnson and Gust Anderson, who have been working at the Cummer-DIggins camp, Colfax Township. They were arrested Wednesday after being drunk and testified this morning in Recorder's Court that they found three pints of whiskey on a bench in a "tie-shanty" alongside the narrow gauge railway. They said they didn't know who put it there, didn't pay anyone for it and it was not given to them. "I am satisfied you both lied to me," said the judge, "you both are committed to the county jail for contempt of court for refusing to answer 'fully and fairly' the questions asked of you. You stand committed until you answer them." The two men were arrested at the home of Sheldon Marvin. Both admitted being drunk Wednesday and said they had found the liquor on Monday. They went to the home of Bert Derby for some coffee Wednesday morning, they said, but did not get any liquor there. Both men denied buying liquor from Derby. Bert Derby, Colfax Township, whose house was searched by Sheriff Nixon Wednesday, waived examination on a charge of manufacturing and possession of liquor and was bound over to the January term of Circuit Court. Bail was set at $500. It had not been furnished this afternoon.
Jan. 19, 1971
A decrease in business was blamed by at least one area industry for personnel layoffs which take effect tonight but a brighter picture was reflected in another report. Cadillac Malleable Iron Co. will lay off 81 people at the end of their shifts today. This includes 69 production workers and 12 management personnel, leaving a work force of 233, officials said. Miller Industries officials in Reed City confirmed a layoff of 12 people, pointing out that this is not a permanent layoff but that no recall date has been set. Evart Products Co. at Evart, which laid off 70 before Christmas and closed its plant for two weeks, has called three people back to work, according to Personnel Director Darrel Boyce. Boyce said he didn’t' know whether more would be laid off or called back in the near future. "We hope to get more back," he said, but added he couldn't be sure. "As American Motors goes, so goes Evart Products," Boyce remarked. A Malleable Iron Co. official said the layoff in the Cadillac plant does not mean discontinuance of any product but rather a "drastic" cutback in the tonnage to be turned out. The company makes malleable iron castings which are used throughout the industrial world. Because the layoff is due to a drop in business, the company official said he could not predict a call back date. Officials of the Michigan Employment Securities Commission today in Cadillac said they had no requests for compensation due to layoffs in the area. Unemployment in Michigan at 7% reached its highest level in eight years during 1970, the Michigan Employment Security Commission reported Thursday. The monthly average unemployment rate climbed to 253,000 last year from an average 145,000 or 4%, in 1969. William R. Ford, commission director, blamed the national economic slowdown and the General Motors' strike for the high unemployment. "Since the auto industry is a major factor in the state's economy, the effect of the decline in auto production on Michigan's employment was considerable, especially in the auto related manufacturing industries," Ford said.
Jan. 19, 1996
Organizers of the North American Snowmobile Festival have always pitched the festival's direct or indirect contribution to Cadillac-area paychecks by boosting tourism. This year, organizers are also stressing entertainment geared toward area residents. A new Miss NASF show and a karaoke contest with a $1,000 prize were deliberately scheduled during the week to encourage local participation, said NASF media director Laurie Wallin. "Some people are already at hotels mid-week, but we want people who live here to come to these events," she said. Other local favorites will also be back, like the Friday night fireworks over Lake Cadillac, plus the Chili Cook-off, and rides on ponies, a monster truck and a helicopter. This year's NASF also continues to promote "the whole atmosphere of family fun," Wallin said, with other children's attractions like putt putt golf and children's games following the Grand Parade. A display of antique snowmobile sleds will also be back this year. The NASF is still a major boost to the area's tourism industry, Wallin said. She estimated 16,000 people attended last year and predicted 22,000 this year based on advance phone calls to the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau's 800-nmber and hotel room reservations. Wallin said each snowmobiler spends an average of $300 for the weekend in Cadillac. "I think that the NASF shows off our snowmobiling wonderfully," said Visitors Bureau director Carol Potter. "And the economic impact is incredible. The dollars are brought in from places like Indiana and comes down through our community in paychecks." A few hotel rooms are still available in the Cadillac area.
