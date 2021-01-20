Jan. 20, 1931
This matter of drunks is more serious than it may sound on the surface, according to Judge E.J. Millington, who Friday afternoon released two woodsmen after they had signed affidavits that they had purchased two pints of liquor from Bert Derby, who is now in the county jail on charges of violation of the prohibition law. Gust Anderson and Gust Johnson composed a section crew on the narrow gauge railway leading to the Cummer-Diggins camp in Colfax Township, Anderson being the foreman. When they went on a drunk and failed to work it meant more than just someone doing some drinking, it was stated. The camp superintendent made a statement for the magistrate, which reads in substance as follows: "Gust Anderson and Gust Johnson, arrested for drunkenness, were working on the section, Anderson was foreman. The work is responsible and necessary work. It is impossible for me or anyone else to be with them all the time and the company depends on these men being at work and attending to the proper care of the railroad. For that reason it is especially necessary that these men should be sober and on the job. It is further true that any inattention or neglect of their work through drunkenness or for any other reason might very easily result in a very serious property loss to the company and perhaps even some loss of life. For this reason the drunkenness of these men covering a period of two and one-half days was a very serious matter." The affidavits made by the two Gusts Friday were placed with records of their statements of Thursday, which they contradicted regarding purchasing liquor from Derby, and will be given to the prosecutor, the judge told them. There would provide grounds for prosecution for perjury, he said, and if they are arrested for drunkenness again could be used.
Jan. 20, 1971
About 2,000 comic books stressing the pressures leading to drug use among young people will be distributed to 6th-8th grade students in Cadillac Public Schools the first of February, school officials said. The books, "What if they call me Chicken," are part of a drug alert service project of the Kiwanis Club of Cadillac. The books are a primary tool in the Kiwanis Operation Drug Alert. The program has been adopted from 1969-1971 as the main service project of over 3,500 Kiwanis clubs throughout the United States. The project was initiated after Kiwanis surveyed 500 leaders in all walks of life in Canada and the United States. The questionnaire they sent read, "In your judgement what do you identify on our national scene as the greatest single need or opportunity for service to which a men's service club can apply itself in the next two years?" A drug education program resulted. Although the project was set up for two years, no real terminal date has been made. The comic books have been examined by school officials, according to Ronald Vaughn, administrative assistant of the Cadillac Schools system. The books will be passed out to specified grades and will be read and discussed with the teacher in the classroom.
Jan. 20, 1996
A former Lake City resident who lost several valuable sports cars when he was arrested on drug charges last summer has been declared a fugitive. The 47-year-old man was arrested Aug. 16 at his residence on Rhoby Road after an investigation by the Traverse Narcotics Team, Missaukee County Sheriff Department and the U.S. Postal Service. He was originally charged with possession of amphetamines with intent to deliver, after a postal inspector intercepted an express mail package bound for Lake City from out of state. He was later charged with conspiracy to deliver cocaine in excess of 650 grams, a felony that carries a mandatory life sentence. "It appears that he was one of the major drug suppliers in Northern Michigan," said Missaukee County Sheriff James Bosscher. "The quantities he was distributing up here were very large. Even the federal system was looking at him, both due to the amount and the past history with them." The man failed to appear for a preliminary examination, at which time the district court judge would have determined if police presented enough evidence to send the case to circuit court for trial. On Jan. 12, Missaukee Circuit Judge Charles Corwin signed a court order forfeiting the autos seized at the man's residence. The property, including a 1982 Porsche, 1978 and 1979 Corvettes and early model Chevrolet Camaros, will be offered for sale to the public at an advertised auction this spring, Bosscher said.
