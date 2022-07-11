July 11, 1922
The excavation of the new sewage disposal plant will be commenced within the next fortnight, it is believed by George Johnston, city manager, after a conference with W.C. Hoad, consultant engineer, who is making the plans and specifications for the proposed new sanitary plant for this city. Mr. Hoad is a professor of sanitary engineering at the University of Michigan. He is also a member of the firm of Hoad and Decker of Ann Arbor, who have built many disposal plants in this and other states. The Ann Arbor engineer was in Cadillac Friday inspecting the location of the proposed new disposal plant and he also met with the city commission at a special meeting last evening when the matter was discussed and several minor changes in the plans were outlined by Mr. Hoad. It has been suggested by the consultant engineer that the city do the excavating for the plant, which of course will save money, it was pointed out. The city also will fill the conduct filters with slag and build the sludge bed. Some of this work can be done late in the fall and in the winter when the city workmen are not engaged in street work. The contract will be let for the general construction of the plant and for the piping and equipment. The city will advertise for bids for this work as soon as the specifications are changed to conform with the suggested changes in the building plans. The changes in the building were decided upon after a conference between Mr. Hoad and E.D. Rich, state sanitary engineer, under whose supervision all sanitary work in the state is performed. As soon as the new sewer to the malleable iron plant is completed, the excavation for the sewage disposal plant will be commenced. Mr. Johnston believed this work will be under way week after next at the latest. The new sewage disposal plant will be built with the proceeds from the sale of the issue of bonds authorized at the spring election. The entire issue will be purchased by Mrs. W.W. Mitchell.
July 11, 1972
Permission to operate four taxi cabs has been issued to Thomas Fisher of Cadillac by the Big Rapids City Commission. Fisher said he plans to continue his Cadillac operation in addition to the Big Rapids service which he expects to open sometime this summer, pending approval of a radio license. Fisher has operated the Cadillac Cab Co. for 11 years. Prices at Big Rapids will include 75 cents to transport anyone inside the city limits, according to a report from that city’s commission. A Big Rapids taxi service closed there last November. Fisher’s will be the only cab service in Big Rapids, he said.
