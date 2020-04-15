April 15, 1920
Any former service man who desires to have further advice or examination concerning any incapacity resulting from his participation in the World War is invited to appear before the clinic and conference of the doctors of the Public Health Service at the Legion Club rooms tomorrow. Doctors and nurses to the number of 20 have been called for a consultation and school of instruction here Thursday. This conference was called by the district surgeon of the U.S.P.H.S. and will take up all matters of doubtful cases in any degree of injury or sickness traceable to active service. The sessions of the conference will begin in the afternoon and will continue through the evening with a recess for dinner at the Hotel McKinnon which will be served by the Tri-County Medical Society to the visiting doctors and nurses. This conference is official and was called by order of the Federal representative of this territory. The doctors will have their expenses paid by the Health Service.
April 15, 1970
A steel skeleton and poured concrete slabs set in a large hole on N. Patterson Road in Reed City are the first part of a single story building that is to become Reed City's new hospital. The hospital is scheduled to open Jan. 1, 1971, and Hospital Director Henry Irwin said only a work stoppage or some other unforeseen holdup should keep it from opening on schedule. The new 100-bed hospital, which is being constructed a few blocks west of the present hospital, is being constructed in a modified L-shape with a wing for 50 beds each at either end. One wing is for acute care patients, the other, for extended care patients. Administration offices and laboratories are to be located between the wings. A basement under one-fourth of the ground floor is to contain a laundry, dietician work quarters, and the heating plant. The wing for extended care patients is the major change from the present hospital, which has 44 beds, all for acute patients. Irwin said extended care is primarily for older people and will include facilities for physio-therapy and diversional therapy. Other improvements are to be a four-bed intensive care center in place of the one bed now used for special care, two X-ray machines instead of one, and better surgical and laboratory facilities. Overcrowding in everything from administrative offices to patients' rooms is one of the big headaches of the present hospital, Irwin said. Some rooms do not satisfy minimum space requirements of the Department of Health and different services, such as maternity and surgery, are not properly separated in the present hospital, he added. The $2.5 million building is being financed by a $1.4 million Hill-Burton grant from the Health Education and Welfare Department, a $965,000 Housing and Urban Development bond and $150,000 local funds.
April 15, 1995
Knife-wielding assailants threatened a gas station clerk and made off with an undetermined amount of cash in a late evening robbery. Th 25-year-old woman was robbed at knifepoint by two men about 9:30 p.m. at the Mobil gas station and convenience store on M-115 near the U.S. 131 interchange, said State Police Sgt. Ralph Drumm. The woman was alone in the store at the time of robbery. The suspects fled in an unknown direction with the store's cash box, and were apparently traveling in a white or cream colored mid-size vehicle, said police. As of early this morning, the pair eluded capture. The woman's boyfriend or mother usually stop at the Mobil station near closing time. They do it just to be safe. Thursday night, her mother was going to stay home and only call to make sure she was OK. She heard the words she hoped she'd never hear. "She said she'd just been robbed," the mother said. "I don’t even remember if I shut off the phone. I just got down here." She said her daughter was bound by masking tape during the robbery. An ambulance was called to the scene, but the woman was uninjured.
