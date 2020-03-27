March 27, 1920
With the opening up of Boulevard Drive around Lake Mitchell the back of winter road blockades in the country is broken. Although but a few stray patches of ice are left in the city many rural routes are still held in the remnants of the huge drifts. Motorists are fast finding new ways open, however, and soon all roads will be clear. The Mackinaw Trail was opened last night when three cars plowed through from Detroit. Fred Reeder of Lake City reached Reed City from Evart and negotiated the snow to Cadillac on low. The Mackinaw Trail has been open to Big Rapids for some time but heavy snow above has held things up. One local dealer started with some cars from Grand Rapids where the bulk of the local stock has been stored, but decided when he got to Sand that it would be as well to wait a while. The huge drift at Bensons Corner is one of the worst blockades on the Trail. Wexford County roads are opening up fast. The Trail is open to Manton and this afternoon Theodore Burke will try to drive to Harrietta. A dealer from Levering stopped off here yesterday. He is going to try to get through with two cars from Alma this weekend but local reports say the roads above Petoskey are impassible. Cottage owners are getting around Lake Cadillac and so far no reports of vandalism have been made.
March 27, 1970
No! Cadillac Post Office employees have not gone on strike, refusing to deliver local mail. The drop-box for local main which usually stands next to the "out of town" box east of the post office was missing this morning. But post office officials had a quick explanation for its disappearance. It seems one of the semi-truck mail vehicles crashed into the box during Thursday's snowstorm, and the mailbox has been taken inside for repairs. Vern Nelson, assistant postmaster, said it is expected the drop-box will be back in place by Monday. In the meantime, postal officials said patrons may mix local mail with out-of-town mail.
March 27, 1995
The Cadillac City Council has awarded bids for renovation of the former H.L. Green building, and renovations should be beginning soon. Robert Cole General Contractor of Cadillac submitted the lowest of three bids, at $232,131. The two other bids were for $232,200 and $234,800. A separate bid for asbestos removal was awarded to Affordable Asbestos Abatement, for $8,984. The bid includes removal of old heating system pipes insulated with asbestos, and removal of flooring that might or might not include asbestos. Plans call for dividing the space into roughly equal storefronts, following the existing column lines. The tin ceilings will be saved, and new electrical, heating, ventilation, plumbing and barrier-free restrooms are to be installed. The facade will be renovated with an exterior insulating system, watertight and with a new color scheme. The finished space will have three separate heating systems on three separate meters and will have separate electric meters, so that the city can sell or lease each space separately. The city bought the building last year for $85,000, with a promise from the Cadillac Downtown Fund and the DDA to renovate it. A $200,000 loan from the Michigan Jobs Commission and the Urban Land Assembly Fund is to be repaid from lease of the spaces or sale of the building. The 11,000 square-foot building has been vacant for three years after the H.L. Green store closed.
