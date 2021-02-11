Feb. 11, 1931
A strange story of a hurried trip from Detroit to Grand Rapids and then to Cadillac in a taxicab was told by a youth of 17 here Tuesday. Francis Elliott, who said that he was employed by a sign painter in Detroit, received a message at 3 a.m. Tuesday that his mother was dead in Grand Rapids and to come at once, according to the story. He thought the quickest way was by taxi and at once embarked on the voyage for Grand Rapids. Upon reaching the latter city friends of his mother told him they had shipped her body to Cadillac, where there was space in a family lot. Elliott did not have the money to pay for his taxi there, he said, and persuaded the driver to bring him to this city. Inquiry here failed to develop any information as to the funeral or interment of Mrs. Elliott. The young man stated that his mother was born and brought up in Grand Rapids. He had a birth certificate and other papers identifying himself. He was getting worried about his job in Detroit and the taxi driver said he was afraid he would lose his job as he was not supposed to take his taxi further from the home city than Grand Rapids. The taxi bill was already $102, the youth said. Meanwhile Charles Benson, assistant chief of police, had noted a strange variety of taxi on the street and he took its license number. But by the time he had heard of the strange tale and its occupants the taxi was gone. So today, no one here really knows what it is all about.
Feb. 11, 1971
An undetermined amount of cash was taken from a safe today in the fourth break-in of the Yates Township Junior High School in Baldwin. Kent Reynolds, principal, said a custodian at the school, William Lee, discovered the safe open today at 5:30 a.m. Reynolds said it wasn't known how the burglar or burglars entered the building. "It looks like the work of a professional," a spokesman for State Police at Reed City said. Reynolds said evidence pointed to the use of an electric chisel to cut through the side of the safe. "We've had four break-ins in the past years but never anything as professional as this," Reynolds said.
Feb. 11, 1996
Headquarters for the search of a missing helicopter pilot has been moved to Cadillac at the Wexford County Airport. Bad weather prevented an air search Sunday for James Fox, 72, of West Bloomfield, who was flying his helicopter to Traverse City on a pleasure trip, said Lt. Col. Leo Burke of Michigan Civil Air Patrol. A ground search was conducted between Midland and Traverse City. "The problem we have is that much of the area is heavily wooded, hilly and there's a lot of snow. The ground crew couldn't get close enough to anything to really look, and if there was anything close enough to see from a road we would have heard by now," Burke said. Capt. Steve Adkins, of Escanaba who is stationed in Cadillac for the search, said the Civil Air Patrol has received several calls. He said volunteers were up most of last night trying to trace the flight of Fox. "(Today) is going to be a long day," Adkins said. "(Sunday night) is going to be a long night. This is a long, dwindling process. We have received quite a few calls. We will be doing a long and painful process of collating leads." Adkins said a strong lead was received at the Detroit base but he could not determine if there were a precise area to search. "We will be making a line from Mount Pleasant to Traverse City, three to five miles either way," Adkins said. Fox, who took off from Ann Arbor Municipal Airport, last had contact with air traffic controllers in Saginaw about 10:40 a.m. Saturday. Fox, vice president of Smith-Barney in Westland, reported at that time that he was 10 miles northwest of Mount Pleasant. He did not report any problems. The helicopter does not have an emergency locator transmitter and Fox did not file a flight plan, so his exact route and destination were not known. Burke said Traverse City is a popular destination for general aviation pilots during pleasure trips because the flight is scenic, the airport is small and there are good restaurants nearby.
