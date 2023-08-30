Today in history: youth officer is working triple-duty

Pictured is a clip from the Aug. 30, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Schools in Reed City opened for the 1973-74 academic year Wednesday, and it marked the beginning of school years for some 141 kindergartners who arrived for the first day of school at Reed City Elementary School. Adjusting to ‘life on their own’ were Neil Whitcomb (left) and Lonnie Merklinger who sought out a quiet spot and lunchboxes in the kindergarten room.”