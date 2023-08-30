Today in history: youth officer is working triple-duty

Aug. 30, 1923
The heavy fog was blamed for one of the worst automobile wrecks of the season here early this morning. A Chandler sedan carrying three Indiana tourists rolled over twice on the Haring road a few rods this side of Smith corners, completely wrecking the machine but not seriously injuring any of the passengers. Fred Look of Indianapolis, who was driving, was the worst hurt. He was badly cut about the head by flying glass when the top was splintered in like a berry box. George Berry, also of Indianapolis, and M.H. Kluter of Richmond, Indiana, the other men, were riding in the back seat. They shot out of the car through what was left of the top without as bad injuries. One of the men had a cut to the bone on his ankle. An injured knee, many cuts, gravel bruises and sprains and three badly shocked nervous systems were included in the casualty list. The men were able to leave on the noon train today for Petoskey, their destination, where they will join their families. What is left of the car remains in a local garage pending arrangements by the insurance company for its disposition. It looks like a fine piece of scrap metal and kindling wood.
Aug. 30, 1973
Curb and gutter installation and bituminous surfacing of 300 feet of Paluster Street east of Mitchell Street will be done by R.W. Meyer Construction Co. on the basis of action taken Wednesday night by Cadillac City Commission. Meyer’s bid of $8,865 was accepted with the stipulation that a $300 deduction be allowed and the firm use a local paving plant for materials. City Manager Donald Mason said drainage work already done by the city in the area would put the total project cost at about $10,500 and it would be shared 40% each by Michigan Consolidated Gas Co. and Cadillac State Bank and 20% by the city. The commission met in special session to award the contract for which bids had been opened last week and to clear away a number of other items which had accumulated since last meeting.
Aug. 30, 1998
A community policing effort aimed at area schools obtained funds after losing its original federal grant money. The city is in its fourth year of paying for a community youth officer to educate students and staff in the Cadillac Area Public Schools about substance abuse, drinking and driving, and other safety issues. The program was in danger of losing funding if an alternative couldn’t be found when the original aid expired. Cadillac police Sgt. Glen Feldhauser applied in March for a Byrne Memorial State and Local Law Enforcement Assistance Program grant, which is available to state and local government agencies. The grant focuses on community policing strategies, D.A.R.E. programs, multi-jurisdictional task forces, zero-tolerance programs, offender drug testing and prosecutions. Community service officer Dave Koenig said the community youth officer position, currently held by Karen Gregg, will free time that officers spend going out on calls to schools. “We can now handle other complaints around the city,” he said. “You won’t believe the amount of work she does.” Koenig said Gregg’s duties include issuing tickets for smoking on school grounds, as well as handling other complaints such as assaults, weapon violations and destruction of property. “We actually could use about three of these officers,” Feldhouser said, citing a fight between two middle school students that occurred Wednesday. Gregg handled investigation of the scuffle.
