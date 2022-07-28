July 28, 1922
Not wholly content with having built a $10,000 parsonage less than a year ago, the society of the Zion Lutheran Church is spending more than $3,500 in redecorating the interior of their church edifice and installing new lighting fixtures, a new alter and carpets and repairing the outside of the building with new stone copings. The new parsonage was completed last summer and made ready for the residence of the new pastor, the Rev. J.E. Rydback, D.D., and his charming family. The Zion Lutheran congregation has been very active in its church work for several years and finally decided that their place of worship needed some repairs and improvements in equipment and furnishings. The sidewalks have been tinted buff with a Tiffany wainscoting, separated by a gold stenciled border. The ceiling is tinted in two tones of light green with stenciled ornaments. The lighting fixtures are a dull gold finish, bracket wall lights being placed at intervals and several large frosted bowl indirect diffusion globes hanging from the ceiling. The organ pipes have been redecorated in buff and gold. A new chancel and altar have been installed at a cost of $700. The Sunday school room in the basement has been redecorated and new concrete steps have been built on the Simon Street entrance to the church. A painting of “Christ Knocking at the Door,” by Soderstrom, will be hung in the vestibule opposite the Simon Street entrance.
July 28, 1972
The Cadillac Jaycees will be collecting glass left at curbsides Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. until noon. Cadillac residents are advised to leave their glass bottles in boxes or bags at the curb. The Jaycees request that glass be separated by color and all caps be removed to help speed the project. “We will collect all glass separated or not,” stated Chuck Finstrom, Cadillac Jaycee President. Proceeds from this project will go toward improvement of Cadillac Viking Memorial Stadium.
