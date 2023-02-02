Today’s the day we are supposed to find out if spring will come early or if winter’s grip will continue for another six weeks.
Considering winter has only come in short spurts so far, many likely will be hoping Punxsutawney Phil will see his shadow. Especially those who like the activities that come with winter including, skiing, sledding, snowshoeing and ice fishing. According to folklore, if the groundhog emerges early on the morning of Feb. 2 and does not see his shadow, there will be an early spring.
If he sees his shadow, six more weeks of wintry weather are expected. The annual event that started with a small group of men known as the Inner Circle now attracts thousands of visitors annually to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.
The star of this show is, of course, Punxsutawney Phil.
Phil leaves his burrow at Gobblers Knob every Feb. 2 to observe the weather conditions and look for his shadow. He then makes his prediction for the remainder of winter. It is said his prediction is “infallible,” and when mistakes are made it, is the result of his human handlers not hearing him correctly.
This year, it’s a safe bet a lot of people around the Cadillac area will be interested in his prognostication as winter has been less than wintry across Northern Michigan. Usually, by the time Groundhog’s Day rolls around, many people are hoping for an early spring. This year, however, most are probably crossing their fingers for six more weeks or more of winter.
Before we look at what the future holds, however, let’s look at what was predicted before winter started.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said La Niña returns for the third consecutive winter, which will drive warmer-than-average temperatures for the Southwest and along the Gulf Coast and eastern seaboard.
Starting in December 2022 through February 2023, NOAA also predicted drier-than-average conditions across the South with wetter-than-average conditions for areas of the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes, northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest.
Below-normal temperatures are favored from the Pacific Northwest eastward to the western Great Lakes and the Alaska Panhandle, while wetter-than-average conditions are most likely in western Alaska, the Pacific Northwest, northern Rockies, Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, according to NOAA.
NOAA’s seasonal outlooks provide the likelihood that temperatures and total precipitation amounts will be above, near or below average, and how drought conditions are anticipated to change in the months ahead. The outlook does not project seasonal snowfall accumulations, as snow forecasts are generally not predictable more than a week in advance.
While Phil is who many will look to today for what the next six weeks hold, National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Cornish said the events happening today in Pennsylvania are a fun thing to look at and participate in, but Phil is not giving any forecast with meteorological value.
Looking back at the winter so far, Cornish said the snow that has come has come in bunches. He noted a storm in mid-November that left a nice blanket of snow across much of Northern Michigan. In some spots, like East Jordan, that storm dropped 24 inches of snow.
Then, of course, there was the blizzard that hit around the Christmas holiday in December.
In Wexford County, snow totals varied over the region, with the heaviest accumulation occurring in the northwest near Mesick and Buckley, which saw 18 to 24 inches. The eastern of that part of the county, around the Manton area, saw about 12 to 18 inches. Around the city of Cadillac, about 16 inches fell.
In Missaukee County, the heaviest accumulation occurred in the western portions, including 12 to 18 inches near Pioneer Township. Areas east of M-66 saw a steep drop off in snowfall. In Houghton Lake, 5.8 inches were reported.
Osceola and Lake counties reported similar accumulation as the Cadillac area, although totals varied from location to location. Northwest Lake County, in particular, had some of the heavier snowfall amounts in that county. In Osceola County, areas west and near U.S. 131, including Reed City and Tustin, were hit hard, while areas east of the highway, including Evart, didn’t see as much.
While it doesn’t seem like it, Cornish said when it comes to average snowfall amounts some areas are pretty close to average amounts, especially those in the lake effect bands. He said in Gaylord, 93 inches of snow have been recorded and the normal is 95 inches for this time of year.
“The bigger story over the last month has been temperatures. They have been above average and some of the warmest temperatures we have seen in January ever,” he said. “Just looking at numbers it is pretty close to 10 degrees above normal for the Gaylord area and it is well above average everywhere.”
He said with it being the first few days of February, the climate report for January is not completed, but Cornish said it likely will have some interesting data once it is.
As for what the future holds, Cornish said the next few days in the Cadillac area will continue to be cold with Friday and Saturday mornings being the coldest. While the prediction is for lows overnight to be 3 degrees, Cornish said it will be close to zero or below.
Some areas, such as Sault Ste. Marie, have temperature predictions of 15 below and windchills at a frigid 30 below.
While the final days of the week are looking to be extremely cold, the winter’s rollercoaster is gearing up for another run. By Monday and Tuesday, in particular, temperatures are looking to be in the mid-30s to low-40s. By the end of the week, however, things will be closer to normal, with highs only reaching the mid-20s.
He said we are at the coldest point climatologically and should start creeping up in terms of temperatures.
“The (National Weather Service) Climate Prediction Center puts out forecasts for extended timeframes and what they are looking at is a good chance for above average temperatures through the middle of February and end of the month,” Cornish said.
While there is going to be a big swing in temperatures from the end of this week to the start of next week, Cornish was quick to say above normal temperatures can mean only a few degrees above normal and doesn’t always mean extreme swings in temperatures.
Cornish also said those big temperature swings will become more common as we move through March and into April and spring starts to take hold.
As for whether winter will hold on longer because it seemed to get a late start, Cornish said it is too early to tell.
“The past few years it seems like we have had the warmer fall and then a late start to winter with below-average temperatures through the spring,” he said. “We could see that happen but it is still too early to tell.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.