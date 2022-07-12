Toddler found safe after search in Osceola County

LEROY — Missing children searches don't always have happy endings, but on Tuesday, the search for a missing 2-year-old boy in LeRoy Township did.
At roughly 12:44 p.m. Tuesday, a 2-year-old toddler walked away from his 14 Mile Road home in LeRoy Township, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. A short time later, a search for the boy started in a heavily wooded and swampy area using K9 officers, drones, volunteers and members from various area fire and law enforcement agencies, according to police.
At about 3:12 p.m. Tuesday, the toddler was found safe in the woods and returned to his family.
Osceola County Sheriff Mark Cool said the quick turnaround and mobilization are a credit to the protocols and partnerships his agency has, including with Osceola County Emergency Management. Ultimately, he said finding the toddler was the result of first responders and the people who live in the county.
"I'm very proud of our community. We had people show up with trucks and trailers with two or three side-by-sides. They drove from one end of the county to the other to help and it speaks volumes of the community," Cool said. "That is the biggest takeaway I got. I'm going home with a positive attitude."
He said when the call of the missing toddler came in, Osceola County Emergency Management sent out an alert to notify the community about what was going on and from there, people just wanted to help.
As for the toddler, Cool said he walked out of his residence, which sits on 70 acres. He also said the homeowner has trails throughout the property and the boy was found just off one of the trails by a K9 unit. Cool also said he was roughly one mile from the residence when he was found.
"He was just out for a walk," Cool said jokingly. "They put in a side-by-side and the family loved on him before he was turned over to EMS. He had some scratches and bug bites. Then he as turned over to the family."
The sheriff's office was assisted by Meceola Central Dispatch, Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Rich Martin, Leroy Fire, Evart Fire, Lincoln Fire, Reed City Fire, Luther Fire, Hersey Fire, Evart Police Department, Osceola County EMS, Victim Services, Big Rapids Township Drone Team, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Michigan State Police, Osceola County Emergency Management and CERT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.