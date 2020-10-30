For a couple of years before his retirement, John G. Kulhavi would meet on a regular basis with clients in Cadillac West.
While that might not seem odd, considering that many business people meet clients in Cadillac West, Kulhavi, 78, isn’t just another suit with a briefcase and a dark blue tie.
One of Central Michigan University’s top benefactors and the namesake of several university facilities, including a residence hall and court in the events center, Kulhavi also is one of the most successful and renowned financial advisors in the U.S.
Kulhavi joined Merrill Lynch as a stockbroker in 1969 and by the time he retired a handful of years ago, had worked his way up to managing director of the Merrill Lynch branch in Farmington Hills. His team managed hundreds of millions of dollars in assets for clients around the world.
Commissioned into the Army from CMU’s Reserve Officer Training Corps program in the early 1960s, Kulhavi flew more than 300 missions as a Huey helicopter pilot in Vietnam and received the Purple Heart medal. While working as a stockbroker, Kulhavi simultaneously continued his career with the military, eventually retiring as a Brigadier General.
Using the lessons he learned in the military, Kulhavi pioneered a team approach to serving clients’ financial needs — an approach that was embraced by former Merrill Lynch chairman of the board, Donald Regan, who went on to became President Ronald Reagan’s treasury secretary and chief of staff.
Following his retirement from the military and Merrill Lynch, Kulhavi has remained busy, serving on numerous boards at CMU and investing in a number of businesses, including three golf courses.
Kulhavi began meeting with clients in Cadillac West a few years ago at the suggestion of his friend, the late Keith Merchant, himself a well-known entrepreneur in the Cadillac area who owned several businesses, including Cadillac Industrial Supply, American Punch and Die, and B and P Manufacturing.
“I met some of the nicest people in Cadillac,‘ Kulhavi said. “There is a tremendous amount of wealth here, in manufacturing. It’s the best-kept secret in the state. But they became more than just clients to me.‘
Recently, Kulhavi expanded his interests in the Cadillac area by becoming business partners with Mike Blackmer. Together, they’ve invested more than $4 million in renovating the former Sands Resort and turning it into the Lake Cadillac Resort.
“This has turned into a much larger undertaking than previously anticipated,‘ Kulhavi said about the Lake Cadillac Resort. “What started as a small renovation has turned into a huge project that spans multiple properties on the West side of Cadillac. When everything is all said and done, we hope the final products will reflect all the time and energy we have put into these facilities. Our goal is that these facilities become prime attractions in Cadillac and increase tourism to the area.‘
Kulhavi and Blackmer met through a mutual friend and almost immediately, Kulhavi knew he wanted to get into business with Blackmer.
“I had a good intuition about him,‘ Kulhavi said. “There was something about Mike ... he likes taking on challenges and living up to those challenges, like I do.‘
Kulhavi said he was impressed by how well Blackmer ran the businesses he owns, including Merritt Speedway in Missaukee County.
For Blackmer, Kulhavi’s involvement in the Lake Cadillac Resort has been vital for the project.
“Without him, this definitely wouldn’t have happened,‘ Blackmer said. “He’s a great man.‘
A prolific collector of all manner of memorabilia, from signed sports jerseys to priceless war relics, Kulhavi’s collection will feature prominently in the new restaurant that will be opened at the resort in place of the Sand Bar nightclub.
Dubbed “The Sultan’s Table‘ — a name that references a bar at the old Dunes Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas that was frequented by notorious Mafiosi, the restaurant will showcase a plethora of rare collector’s items such as the original Sultan’s Table glass sign, a “Godfather‘ movie poster autographed by Marlon Brando, and a display of pictures and autographs from famous Mafia figures such as Al Capone, Bugsy Siegel, Meyer Lansky and Charles “Lucky‘ Luciano.
Blackmer said they hope to be finished with renovations and have the Sultan’s Table open by November.
Kulhavi said he believes Cadillac has a lot of potential for future development, thanks to the people here, as well as its marketability as a tourism destination.
“There are so many wonderful businesses in Cadillac,‘ Kulhavi said. “Our job is to contribute to their growth.‘
Kulhavi and Blackmer plan to eventually build a 400-person-capacity convention center adjacent to the Lake Cadillac Resort, although the timeline for that project will be dependent on how smoothly the remaining renovations at the resort go.
