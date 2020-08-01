CADILLAC — Osceola County had a 60th COVID-19 case, state records showed on Friday afternoon.
Osceola's 60th case brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Cadillac News coverage area to 155 across Wexford (54), Missaukee (26), Lake (15) and Osceola (60) counties.
Most of the cases are still active, according to the state's defintion. The state defines recovery as still being alive a 30 days after onset.
Of the 155 people to be diagnosed with COVID-19 in the newspaper's coverage area, five have died; four in Wexford County and two in Missaukee County.
Another two people died in Lake County; however, those people were inmates at the North Lake County Correctional Facility, a private prison that houses non-U.S. citizens convicted of federal crimes. The prison is operated under a contract with the federal Bureau of Prisons. The inmates are not counted as part of Lake County by the state; otherwise, the county would have had the most COVID-19 cases of the Cadillac News coverage area. There were 107 inmates who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. All who survived have recovered; however, the Bureau of Prisons uses a different definition of "recovered" than the state of Michigan.
Within the newspaper's coverage area, less than half of the total cases have recovered; about 71 people according to information available Friday afternoon; 22 in Wexford, 19 in Missaukee, seven in Lake County and 23 in Osceola County. However, Central Michigan District Health Department's information had not been updated when the Cadillac News checked late Friday afternoon.
Another 34 people in the coverage area are considered "probable" for COVID-19; 14 in Missaukee, 13 in Wexford, one in Lake and six in Osceola.
A Cadilac News analysis of state data indicated the rate of positive cases for the month of July through July 30 was 1.6%. This week (Monday July 27 through Thursday July 30,) an average of 142.5 tests were run daily for citizens of the four counties.
