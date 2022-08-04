Total number of COVID-19 deaths in Wexford recently exceeded 100

CADILLAC — More than 100 people in Wexford County have lost their lives to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to data recently reported by the state of Michigan, on July 17, two people in Wexford County were verified as having died from the disease, bringing the county total to 101.
The very first death from COVID-19 in Wexford County occurred on April 11, 2020.
The death rate has slowed down considerably since the end of the last surge in February.
In the five months between March 1 and Aug. 1, six people have died from the disease in Wexford, compared to 47 in the four months between November 2021 and the end of February.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 101 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 48 in Missaukee, 34 in Lake and 82 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 265 deaths.
During the last seven-day period, there were 19 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wexford, eight in Osceola, eight in Missaukee and seven in Lake, totaling 42 confirmed cases. That’s 10 fewer cases than last week.
Also during that period, there were 13 probable cases, which is 39 fewer than the week prior.
Across the Munson Healthcare system, there were a total of 31 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, which is one more than last week; at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, five patients were reported, which is an increase of one compared to the week prior.
Spectrum Health, which includes Spectrum Reed City Hospital, on Wednesday reported 63 adult non-ICU patients and eight pediatric patients. The hospital system also reported 12 adult ICU patients, which is an increase of eight compared to last week, and three pediatric ICU patients.
