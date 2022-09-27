REED CITY — Members of the Osceola County finance committee are scheduled to meet Thursday to discuss its 2023 budget proposal, and some tough cuts might be coming.
The county has been staving away the threat of a deficit for almost a decade, and Country Coordinator Tim Ladd said it’s time for that trend to end. Although the county has avoided a deficit thus far, Ladd said it’s only due to continued balancing of the budget using the general fund balance, which is mandated by the state.
Last year, the county offset a deficit of $600,000, and this year, they’re looking at a deficit of $480,000, before any department cuts.
While certain county departments are supported by special revenue funds, much of the counties operations are made possible through the general fund. When special revenue funds aren’t enough to cover department costs, the county has been making up the difference with general fund dollars, which Ladd said has resulted in a depletion of the general fund that cannot continue.
For example, he said the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department requires funding of about $4.5 million per year to operate. Its two millages, one for road patrol and another for school resource officers, generate about $1.6 million, leaving a funding gap. Ladd said the department’s shortfalls are then covered by the general fund.
At the moment, the general fund contains around $2 million, but if the county continues to rely on the account to offset its deficit, Ladd said in about four or five years, the numbers won’t look great.
“So we need to find some common ground out of this year’s budget, and we need to work on becoming balanced with our budget without going into our reserves,” he said. “And there’s going to be some tough decisions we’re going to have to make as we work through this.”
Budget discussions have been ongoing for some time, and some recommendations have already been made for cutting down the deficit. During a finance committee meeting held Sept. 20, committee members, including the entire Osceola County Board of Commissioners, talked about the possibility of making some budget cuts to the sheriff’s department.
Suggestions from the committee included capping department staff at its six road deputies and four school resource officers, both of which are provided through millages, and the possible elimination of the county’s K-9 unit. After these suggestions were made, Undersheriff Jed Avery expressed some concern regarding road deputies, and told committee members that with a shortened staff, it may not be possible to maintain 24-hour coverage on the road.
Ladd said after additional discussion with the sheriff and undersheriff, it’s unlikely that those cuts will be included in the proposal due to the importance of 24-hour road patrol and K-9 to the safety of county residents. Instead, Ladd said the committee will be looking into other ways to cut down expenses, like downsizing the number of police vehicles they lease and purchase.
There are several county-owned buildings that will soon be vacant and up for sale, including the two former locations of the Osceola County Commission on Aging. Ladd is hoping that revenue gained from the sales will help to cut down some of the deficit as well.
Ladd is expecting that Thursdays finance committee discussion will focus on prospective staff cuts across all departments. By eliminating some part-time staff, and a few full-time positions, he believes it could free up enough money to dig away at the deficit, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be a difficult decision.
“When you start talking about cutting staff it’s really a tough thing to do, because all the departments are pretty much operating at a minimal staffing level as it is,” Ladd said. “That’s what makes it so complicated to try to talk through this.”
Beyond the 2023 budget, Ladd said the county’s recent partnership with Mid Michigan Development Corporation will help to increase revenue over time, increasing cash flow for the general fund.
Regardless of what the committee decides to present in its 2023 budget proposal, nothing will be decided until the Board of Commissioners cast their vote.
