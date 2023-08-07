CADILLAC — Tourists and Cadillac area natives alike are hitting the local beaches this summer.
The dry conditions in June and early July have given people the chance to get outside and enjoy the water.
“They’re predicting great weather this week, so I’m really excited,” Cadillac resident Elaine Sterkenburg said.
Sterkenburg brought her grandchildren to Kenwood Park to play recently.
“This is a great place for the kids to play, the water is clean and warm,” Sterkenburg said.
Kenwood Park was busy with families and tourists swimming, picnicking, and playing on the playground.
“It’s been a good place to kill some time,” Brooke Dennison from Lansing said.
Travelers also make their way to Cadillac to enjoy camping at Mitchell State Park.
“It’s just a pretty area, the kids can fish, volleyball, basketball, just a nice family camping spot,” Jori Kuiper from Grand Rapids said.
Kenwood Beach is close to Mitchell State Park and Mitchell State Park Beach.
Going to Mitchell in the summer has become a tradition for some families.
“We bring our grandkids, and they love to fish in the canal, and they love to swim in the lake,” Karen Isley said.
She said her family has been coming to Cadillac for almost 10 years.
“It’s an inland lake, it’s warmer, not as wild as Lake Michigan,” Isley said.
For others, they do not have to travel as far to enjoy both Lake Cadillac and Lake Mitchell.
“The population is really nice,” Layla Rojeski said.
She and her husband Paul have lived in Evart for two years. They say coming to the beach is one of their favorite parts of summer.
An added bonus is that they are able to take their dogs to the park as well.
Although Michigan has experienced rain in recent weeks, beach and park goers said that the dry weather allowed them to get out and recreate this summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.