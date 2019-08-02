REID'S TOWN PUMP 50-YEAR ANNIVERSARY
--Friday, Martin Hutchinson performs 5 to 7 p.m., DJ Boo Larson spins the hits
--Saturday, catered food starting 1 p.m., Woody Black Duo 3-6 p.m., DJ Boo Larson
By Mike Dunn
LAKE CITY – It was early spring of 1969. Jim Reid, a young firefighter from the Highland Park area of Detroit with a bride and five young children ranging in age from 11 to 4, was looking for an escape from the city for his family. He had seen first-hand the devastation of the Detroit riots the year before and knew he wanted raise the kids elsewhere.
It was a tiny two-line ad in the Detroit Free Press that changed the course of the Reid family’s lives. A man named Tom White had a bar for sale in a place called Lake City.
“I never even heard of Lake City before,‘ Reid said with a laugh during an interview this week.
“I didn’t know where it was.‘
That didn’t stop Reid from locating the town on the Michigan map and making the three-hour trip north from Highland Park to see the potential business that was being offered. Reid drove up unannounced one Saturday soon after seeing the ad in the paper. He didn’t call ahead of time because he wanted to eyeball the place first.
When he arrived in Lake City, he immediately liked the location of the business and liked the area as well. Coming from crowded Highland Park, Reid could see there was plenty of room to breathe up here in the North Country for him and his young family. He could also see a lot of potential in the bar which Tom White was selling.
“The downtown was really vibrant back then,‘ Reid said.
“You had the lake, which was awesome and there were businesses open everywhere you looked. The Willard House Hotel was still open. There was a drug store next to the bar, a 5-and-10 store at the corner and a bank and a garage and two grocery stores nearby, the IGA on one side of the street and Foster’s on the other side. That was before Foster’s moved (to M-55). You couldn’t go wrong.‘
Reid was definitely interested in making a deal. He went in and talked to Tom White the owner that same day and the two came to an agreement. Reid brought $40 with him, which was worth a good deal more 50 years ago than it is today but is still not very much when you’re talking about purchasing a business. Reid went into his pocket and gave White half of it.
The two shook hands and that was it; the deal was done. For $20, Jim Reid secured a deal to purchase the Town Pump on Main Street in downtown Lake City.
“The very next day, somebody came to Tom and offered him cash to buy the business and he turned it down,‘ Reid said.
“That $20 I gave him the day before was enough to hold the deal. Tommy was a fine, fine man; a man of his word.‘
It took a few months for Reid to receive a permit from the state liquor board but once that happened, things moved pretty quickly for Reid and his young family. Reid turned in his resignation with the Highland Park Fire Department, where he had been working for 12 years, and came up north to find a home and to establish himself as the new owner of the Town Pump business.
“I lived in the (Willard House) hotel for about a month,‘ Reid recalled.
“It was all right, a place to lay my head at night. I was hardly ever there though. I was working night and day to keep the business going. But I have to say the community up here has been good to me from the start.‘
Reid officially opened for business as the new owner of the Town Pump on August 5, 1969. In spite of the whirlwind of activity going on in his life, he did find time to locate a house in Arlene for him and the family.
“We didn’t have a thing when we moved here but we all adjusted pretty quickly,‘ he said. “The house was kind of small for a family our size but we made it a home. It was an adventure for all of us, especially the kids.‘
The Reid children, Kelly, Patrick, Katie, Kevin and Jimmy, relocated late in the summer of 1969, just in time to enroll in Lake City for the start of the coming school year. Kelly was starting the sixth grade, Patrick fifth grade, Katie third grade, and Kevin second grade. Jimmy was still young enough at that point to stay at home with mom.
“It was surreal for us kids,‘ said Katie, who was 8 at the time of the big move.
“The younger ones adapted pretty quickly but I think it was a little harder for Kelly and Pat because they were older and a little more established in Highland Park.‘
Katie, who today is a retired schoolteacher helping with the family business, recalled moving from Highland Park and arriving at the house in rural Arlene while it was still dark outside. The children were coming from a big-city environment with houses and kids everywhere. Katie remembers there were 56 other kids on the block where they lived downstate. When the Reid children opened their eyes in their new house, however, one of the first things they noticed was cows walking across the street.
“It was so different; it was scary at first but it was exciting, too,‘ Katie recalled.
“We all made friends up here pretty quickly once school started. We had a lot more freedom up here than we did in Highland Park and we all liked that. We could go in the woods and camp under the stars. It was a great life. We ended up having all kinds of animals on our property, too. We had chickens, rabbits, cattle and horses. We all had chores to do every day but we loved it.‘
Katie’s chief job was tending to the rabbits. The kids all enjoyed riding horses but Kelly was a natural as an equestrian, Katie said.
“One Fourth of July, we rode horses in the parade,‘ she remembered.
“And over the years we all helped with the business. We grew up with it.‘
THE TOWN PUMP interior looks pretty similar today to what it did 50 years ago when Jim Reid became the owner. Back then, there were two pool tables and a shuffleboard inside and there was a black-and-white TV in the corner. Today there is a single pool table and more tables and chairs to accommodate the customers. The black-and-white TV has been replaced with a top-of-the-line flat-screen TV.
Some things haven’t changed, though. Reid said the thing he has enjoyed and appreciated the most over the years has been the people of the Lake City community.
“The downtown isn’t what it used to be but the people have always supported us,‘ he said.
“So many friendships and so many great relationships. Some of the regulars are gone now from the early days. We miss those guys, but it’s been wonderful to be part of this community. You make new friends over the years but you don’t forget the old friendships you’ve had. They used to come here not so much to drink but just to yack and tell lies. Wonderful fellows. There’s been a lot that’s happened since the day I gave Tommy that $20 but I wouldn’t change a thing.‘
Reid eventually changed the name of the business from “Town Pump‘ to “Reid’s Town Pump‘ but it didn’t have anything at all to do with vanity.
“I was forced to do that because there was a Town Pump open down in Detroit and they had the copyright on the name,‘ he explained.
It took a while for Reid to see a return on his investment in the business but he did eventually pay off Tom White and start to turn a profit, even though the downtown dynamic was changing at the same time after the bigger stores started moving into Cadillac.
“You don’t get rich when you open a bar but you can make a living,‘ he said.
“We were always able to keep the doors open. It’s hard to believe it’s actually been 50 years; the time has flown by so quickly. We beat the odds. The average for a bar in the state is about five years with the same owner and we’re still going strong.
“What I’m happiest about personally is that we raised five kids and they’ve all turned out great. We have a school teacher, a business owner, a nurse, a stockbroker, a licensed carpenter. Pat is doing carpentry work but he worked with me here for many years. All the kids have been involved with helping out over the years and they’ve all made a good life for themselves. I’m a very proud father.‘
THERE HAVE been so many highlights over five decades, too many to list. One big highlight for Reid, though, was having the chance to meet former Detroit Tigers’ pitching ace Mark “The Bird‘ Fidrych when Fidrych was coming north on a snowmobile each February with the Wertz Warriors.
“What a down-to-earth guy he was,‘ Reid said of the late Tigers' star who died tragically in a farming accident in his native Northborough, MA, 10 years ago. “Very humble. Great guy to talk to.‘
Reid served as chief of the Lake City Fire Department over the years and has been involved in a number of community activities and charities such as helping Special Olympics.
He doesn’t have too many regrets. He does have been a truckload of great memories, though, and hopefully many memories still to be made.
The 50-year anniversary celebration this weekend includes an “after work party‘ this Friday, Aug. 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. Martin Hutchinson, the amazing acoustic guitar artist, will be performing from 5 to 7 p.m.
On Saturday, there will be catered food in the house starting at 1 p.m. and there will also be the regular coney dogs available for those who have to have them. The Woody Black Duo will be performing from 3 to 6 p.m. and world-famous DJ “Boo‘ Larson will be cranking out the hits on both Friday and Saturday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.