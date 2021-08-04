CADILLAC — Cherry Grove Township voters approved an emergency services millage during Tuesday’s August Primary.
The five-year millage, not to exceed 3-mills, passed by a tally of 271 yes votes to 148 no votes. A total of 250 votes came from absentee ballots. The millage will provide funds for the township to continue to offer fire protection and emergency medical services, including funding for fire and emergency medical services operations, staffing, training, vehicles, equipment and housing.
The 3-mills voters approved Tuesday is a renewal of the previously authorized 1.75 mills used for fire service and a new 1.25 mills millage for ambulance services.
For a home with an appraised value of $50,000, the current 1.75 mills equated to $87.50 in taxes a year, while the new 3-mill millage would cost that same homeowner $150 per year.
According to the millage information provided to the Wexford County Clerk’s Office, some of the cost to township property owners would be offset because the municipality would be the primary transporting ambulance for Cherry Grove Township, which means, while the township will still legally be obligated to bill a township resident’s insurance, the remainder of the bill will be “waived” for those residents.
These results are unofficial until they are reviewed and certified by the Wexford County Board of Canvassers. The board is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Wexford County Courthouse.
