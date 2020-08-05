CADILLAC — Several township asked voters to approve millages to help pay for services such EMS, fire and road maintenance.
Voters have cast votes for millages in Antioch, Boon, Hanover, South Branch, Springville and Wexford townships. The results are not final until they are approved by the board of canvassers which should occur on Wednesday.
Antioch Township EMS Millage
Antioch Township is asked voters to pass a millage for 3 mills for four years to provide emergency ambulance services to all township residents. Voters passed the millage by a tally of 147-72. It is estimated it will raise $73,988 in the first year.
Boon Township Fire Millage renewal
Boon Township asked voters to renew a millage for 0.9954 mills for five years to continue operations of the township fire department. Voters passed the millage by a tally of 142-54. It is estimated it will raise $20,554 in the first year.
Boon Township Fire Millage renewal 2
Boon Township asked voters to renew a millage for 1.3935 mills for five years to continue providing only for equipment maintenance and repair, firefighter/first responder training, and building maintenance and repairs. Voters passed the millage by a tally of 138-56. It is estimated it will raise $28,775 in the first year.
Hanover Township Millage increase for fire, ambulance, and emergency services
Hanover Township asked voters to impose an increase of up to 3 mills for five years to provide fire, ambulance, and emergency services in the township. Voters passed the millage by a tally of 263-84. It is estimated it will raise $136,952 in the first year.
South Branch Township Fire Millage renewal
South Branch Township asked voters to renew a millage for 1.8680 mills for four years to continue providing fire protection for the township. Voters passed the millage by a tally of 96-31. It is estimated it will raise $45,121 in the first year.
South Branch Township Fire Equipment renewal
South Branch Township asked voters to renew a millage for 0.9369 mills for four years to continue providing fire department equipment for the township. Voters passed the millage by a tally of 94-33. It is estimated it will raise $22,630 in the first year.
Springville Township EMS Millage
Springville Township asked voters to pass a millage for 3 mills for four years to provide emergency ambulance services to all township residents. Voters passed the millage by a tally of 278-101. It is estimated it will raise $139,700 in the first year.
Springville Township Fire Protection Millage
Springville Township asked voters to pass a millage for 1 mill for five years to continue providing fire protection, which includes funding for fire services operations, training, vehicles, equipment, and housing. Voters passed the millage by a tally of 285-94. It is estimated it will raise $46,600 in the first year.
Wexford Township Millage increase for fire, ambulance, and emergency services
Wexford Township asked voters to impose an increase of up to 3 mills for five years to provide fire, ambulance, and emergency services in the township. Voters passed the millage by a tally of 178-57. It is estimated it will raise $110,340 in the first year.
