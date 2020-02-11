Townships considering change to sewer authority rules

CADILLAC — Who should control the Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority? The governments that are held accountable for the authority? Or the people who live within its bounds and pay the rates the authority sets?
It’s a bone of contention as the LMSA prepares to ask the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a more than $9 million loan, to be paid for by user rate increases, to rebuild the aging sewage infrastructure around Lake Mitchell.
Property owners want more say on the sewer authority.
Now, the townships with board members on the LMSA are weighing changes to the bylaws that would allow more freedom for the townships in terms of who they can appoint, but which fall short of a mandated number of ratepayers on the board.
On Monday night, Clam Lake Township was the first of the townships to approve a resolution changing the LMSA bylaws.
Steve Kitler, Clam Lake Township supervisor and the township’s representation on the LMSA, told the township board members he supported the resolution.
Though Clam Lake Township has just 4.5% of the ratepayers in the whole LMSA system, the township has one seat on the board (Selma and Cherry Grove have two each). Under the existing LMSA bylaws, township supervisors had to serve on the LMSA board, unless they delegated somebody else to do it. Cherry Grove and Selma Township could each appoint a ratepayer or other township resident. Under the proposed changes, supervisors are no longer the default township representative on the LMSA; an elected or appointed official could fill the role (a planning commission member, for example, could serve).
Kitler, in defending township government’s continued majority influence on the sewer authority board, said the townships would be sued alongside the LMSA if the sewer authority were ever sued. That’s why the township boards need to continue to have influence on the LMSA, Kitler indicated.
“The townships will never be totally clear of the sewer and the Sewer Authority,‘ Kitler said. “If there are problems, we can expect to be pulled right along with it.‘
Jackie Erway, who represented the Lake Mitchell Property Owners board at the Clam Lake Township board meeting Monday night, criticized the LMSA board, saying she thought they had failed in their fiduciary duties.
“We believe that one of the ways for you to meet your fiduciary responsibility is to have adequate qualified representation on the LMSA board by property owners who are directly served by the sewer authority,‘ Erway said during public comment Monday. “Currently only one of the five individuals involved has property served by the sewer authority and is affected financially by those decisions taken.‘
Erway also questioned whether funds held by the townships in special funds pertaining to the sewer authority could be used to reduce the cost of improving the sewage system.
Selma Township is due on Tuesday to consider the resolution that would change the LMSA bylaws pertaining to board representation. Cherry Grove Township is expected to consider the bylaw changes on Wednesday. All three townships must approve the changes if they are to take effect.
