CADILLAC — Testing suggests the algal bloom on Lake Cadillac in August was not toxic.
Jennifer Jermalowicz-Jones, Ph.D., water resources director for Restorative Lake Sciences, which has the contract for Lake Cadillac, said the United States Geological Survey, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), and District Health Department No. 10 have been monitoring the algae and issuing analytical reports this year.
“The 2020 season for Lake Cadillac has been overall favorable with controlled invasive aquatic plant growth and an occasional blue-green algal bloom," Jermalowicz-Jones said in an email to the Cadillac News.
Blue-green algal blooms can be toxic, but only testing will say for sure.
Testing in August indicated that, while the number of algae in the water was too high for recreation, toxins weren't detectable.
EGLE collected samples from Kenwood Park, the City Boat Launch and the City Playground on Aug. 12.
The boat launch had 6.1 micrograms per liter of algae, while the playground had 6.8.
Jermalowicz-Jones said the health department then tested those locations for anatoxins and cylindrospermopsins. If the toxins were in the water at all, it was in too small of an amount to be detected. The tests have a detection limit of less than 0.5 micrograms per liter.
On Aug. 18, the health department posted notices at the playground and boat launch to avoid surface scums.
Although the number of algae there did not exceed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 8.0 microgram per liter limit, the algae is detectable.
"Recreation in areas with prominent scums should be avoided," Jermalowicz-Jones said. "This includes body contact, swimming, and drinking by pets."
