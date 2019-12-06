CADILLAC — The Hockey Night in Cadillac tournament will bring two days of high school hockey to Cadillac, but it also is serving as a toy and clothing drive for students in need.
The four-team tournament includes Reeths Puffer, Capital City, Riverview, and of course Cadillac hockey teams, but spectators who donate an unwrapped toy or new/gently used winter clothing item will get into the games for free. The clothing items will be donated to CAPS Kids Closet and toys will go to Toys for Tots.
CAPS Kids Closet is new this school year and its purpose is to provide a safe and private place for students in need to get basic clothing needs filled. The clothing items can be for children or teens ages 4-18. The clothing should be new or gently used, clean and free of stains or damage. Sizes include youth girls 4-20; youth boys 4-20, teen girls 3-18 and XS-XXL; and teen boys 29-42 and S-XXL.
New undergarments such as socks, underwear in the sizes listed above and sports bras sizes XS-XXL also are accepted.
The hockey games start at 5 p.m. Friday with Reeths Puffer vs. Capital City followed by Riverview vs. Cadillac at 7:30 p.m. Games on Saturday are scheduled for noon and 2:30 p.m. but match-ups will be determined after the completion of Friday’s games.
For more information about CAPS Kids Closet contact Shaina Biller at 876-5000 or email her at shaina.biller@cadillacschools.org.
