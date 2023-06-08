CADILLAC — The first of three movie in the park events is coming up on Sunday, June 16, when the Pixar classic “Toy Story” will be shown at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
Cadillac City Council member Tiyi Schippers said the Mayor’s Youth Council organized the event, which is being sponsored by DTE Energy.
She said there will be three movies organized by the Mayor’s Youth Council this summer — one in June, one in July and one in August.
The movie will begin at dusk and attendees are encouraged to bring something to sit on and a blanket for warmth in case it gets chilly.
