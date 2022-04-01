REED CITY — Toy Town of Cadillac has been a downtown fixture for over a decade, and owners Thaddaeus and Cari Gommesen have officially brought their love of fun to a second location in Reed City.
The couple had been wanting to expand for some time, but the pandemic caused a delay in finding the best spot for the next Toy Town. Last fall, they made a visit to Reed City and happened upon some open real estate.
“God just opened the door, and it just worked out really well,” said owner Thaddaeus Gommesen. “We have really good landlords. We just kind of take it one step at a time and hope that it all works out.”
Opening a second location allows Gommesen to operate on a larger scale. He said it does come with some challenges, like labor, but it provides the opportunity to order new products and keep both stores full.
“We’re hoping to do more books, more kids fashion and stuff like that in that space,” he said. “And then we’ll still have some available in [the Cadillac] store, and we can always transfer them from store to store as well.”
After a soft opening two weeks ago, Gommesen said people have been coming into the new location almost every day. He was pleasantly surprised at the outpouring of welcome and positive reception from the community, and said it’s given him a chance to talk with locals about partnering up to sell in the store.
When hiring new staff, Gommesen’s first concern is making sure they’re able to connect with the community and can greet people with a smile. Managers are given a great level of authority when it comes to running the store, so being able to help where they can and benefit customers is crucial.
Overall, Gommesen’s motto is to keep things as local as possible at both Toy Towns, and to continue putting smiles onto the faces of his customers.
“There’s a lot of places that have general stores that work with the community the same way, that sell similar items. That’s great,” he said. “I don’t want to step on any toes, I’m just looking to spread joy wherever we can.”
Seeing people light up when they walk in the door is one of the things Gommesen enjoys most about being a part of both the Reed City and Cadillac communities. Working closely with the families surrounding each location also makes Toy Town’s community involvement more meaningful.
Each year in Cadillac, Toy Town participate in Toys for Tots, and Gommesen said they’ve joined in the annual 5k race. He’s looking forward to being able to say the same for the Reed City store.
A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for Friday, April 1 at 12:30 p.m. to mark the formal grand opening of Toy Town of Reed City. Following the ceremony will be story time with Santa Michael at 1 p.m., and a pick your own craft activity inside the store.
“I want to get as many people there as possible to know that it’s really not about me, it’s really about the community, and anybody who wants to be in that picture,” Gommesen said. “I don’t need to be front and center.”
Gommesen said the ribbon cutting is a great activity for families looking to have some fun on spring break, and as always, try out some new toys.
More information on the Reed City location of Toy Town can be found on their Facebook page.
