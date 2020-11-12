CADILLAC — Young people are catching COVID-19 in local communities.
Earlier this week, District Health Department No. 10 told the Cadillac News that, in Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties, people ages 18 and under made up 9.07% of cases.
As of Monday, that was 40 cases, of which 10% were under the age of 5, 22.5% were ages 5-11, and 67.5% were ages 12-18.
Most kids who contract SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, aren't getting very sick.
Kids that do get very ill are transferred to DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids. In an interview earlier this week, Dr. James Whelan, acting chief of medicine at Munson Cadillac Hospital, said the kids that have so far needed to be transferred had complicating conditions.
But kids who contract the virus without suffering symptoms of COVID-19 can still pass the virus on to others. They're vectors.
"Please take seriously when the school recommends quarantining," Dr. Whelan urged. "They can be carriers—feeling fine, but still share it with their families."
In recent days, some local schools have announced closures as more kids wind up in quarantine after coming into contact with known COVID-19 cases; whether that's a fellow student or a parent or another person.
In Manton, for example, while there are no confirmed staff or student active cases of COVID-19, eight students and three staff are in quarantine, according to Superintendent Len Morrow.
Both schools and health departments are doing contact tracing work.
"We typically contact and speak to the parents, especially if the child is young. For parents with teenagers, we often speak to the teenagers as well to ask questions and attempt to gather more details and close contact information," said Jeannine Tayor, the health department's spokesperson. "We also follow up with the schools."
Taylor said emotions from parents can be mixed.
"Some are very upset and concerned about their child's education and social experience," Taylor said. "Some have already talked to their child to get the details on who they were close to before we give them a call."
Schools say the community has been pretty cooperative.
"Parents have been great partners for us in contact tracing and responding to the disruption COVID has presented in our buildings," said Jennifer Brown, superintendent of Cadillac Area Public Schools.
"Our parents have been extremely supportive with providing us with current information regarding students health status and keeping students home who are not feeling well," said Buckley Community Schools Superintendent Jessica.
Schools have tools to help with contact tracing that go beyond simply asking people who they saw.
"For contact tracing we haven't really relied on student memory," Harrand said. "All teachers have a seating chart on file with the office, we utilize seating charts on our busses as well and have limited contact throughout the day to aid in contact tracing."
Cadillac schools use teacher feedback, attendance records, seating charts, and video footage of the cafeteria, before and after school and transportation to help in contact tracing, Brown said.
The contact tracing efforts are in addition to other efforts schools have made to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.
In Buckley, that includes cohorting in the elementary, adding library services within the classroom, and changes to drop off and pick up procedures to keep student exposure to a minimum.
COVID-19 is "going to impact the rest of the school year to varying degrees," Dr. Whelan said.
"We just have to fight the exhaustion of coping with this. But, the better we follow those recommendations, the less spread and therefore the shorter this surge will last," Dr. Whelan said.
Cadillac Area Public Schools and DHD No. 10 offers the following guidelines on when students should stay home, as well as the at-home screener students are asked to complete daily ( see https://www.cadillacschools.org/Page/2750).
Students who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have no other diagnosis available are supposed to isolate at home for 10 days after symptoms first appeared. When the 10 days are up, they can return to school if their symptoms have improved and if they have been fever-free for 24 hours without the help of fever-reducing medication.
Students who have had close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case but aren't showing symptoms are supposed to stay home for 14 days after their last contact with the COVID-19 patient.
Students should also stay home if they have a temperature above 100.4 degrees (or signs of a fever, like chills or sweating); sore throat; new uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing; diarrhea, vomiting or abdominal pain or the new severe headache.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.