MARION — The area’s first agriculture tractor tire recycling tire is coming to Marion.
The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10, from noon to 5:30 p.m. at Steve’s Tire Service in Marion. MAEAP Farm Technician Jodi DeHate said farmers from Missaukee, Wexford and Osceola counties are invited to bring a maximum of six tires to the event for recycling.
“For the MAEAP it’s not required to have the tires off the farm, but it’s something to help farmers do better practices and help them just with cleaning up on the farm,” DeHate said.
“Most farms can clean up a lot of things, but tires are super hard to do, so it’s just an added service we’d like to provide to the area farmers.”
The cost to recycle the tires is being covered by the Missaukee Conservation District, Osceola-Lake Conservation District, Missaukee Farm Bureau, Osceola Farm Bureau, Wexford Farm Bureau and Ermington-Schultz Farm Bureau Insurance. DeHate said they’ll have two large semi-trailers available to fill with tires.
To participate in the event, she said farmers need to register online at https://forms.gle/9pe9STUGBJFsDQyw8 by Friday, Dec. 9. This link can also be found on the Missaukee Conservation District’s website.
Farmers will sign up for 20-minute time slots on the day of the event. DeHate said they are not accepting tires with rims or regular car tires. Inner tubes are not allowed either.
Farmers are asked to clean the tires and empty any water stored in them. DeHate said people should also bring another person or two to help with loading and unloading the tires. Equipment will be available to help move the tires.
Depending on how many farmers register, DeHate said they may be able to take more than six tires per farm. If that is the case, DeHate said she will be in contact with people the day before the event to let them know.
“I think it’s important to recycle these,” DeHate said. “These tires can hold a lot of water in the summer, and they become mosquito breeding grounds. It’s just a mess to have those extra tires around.”
DeHate said the tires will be sent to Environmental Rubber Recycling in Flint and turned into aggregate to fill in roads or backfill.
For additional information or questions about the event, contact DeHate at Missaukee Conservation District at (231) 839-7193 or jodi.dehate@macd.org.
