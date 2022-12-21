It may have felt like winter for a while now, but Dec. 21 marks its official start known as the winter solstice.
What this signifies is the shortest day and the longest night of the year. In the Northern Hemisphere, it occurs when the sun is directly over the Tropic of Capricorn, according to the National Weather Service. Officially, winter solstice 2022 occurs at 4:48 p.m. EST on Dec. 21 for the Northern Hemisphere.
Its foil, the summer solstice, is the exact opposite. It occurs at the moment the earth’s tilt toward or from the sun is at a maximum.
On the day of the summer solstice, the NWS said the sun appears at its highest elevation with a noontime position that changes very little for several days before and after the summer solstice. The summer solstice occurs when the sun is directly over the Tropic of Cancer.
What about the equinoxes, you say? Those refer to the vernal (spring) and autumnal (fall) equinoxes. The NWS said the equinox occurs when the Earth’s axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun resulting in almost equal amounts of daylight and darkness.
The start of winter, however, has been celebrated by many cultures around the world. These following traditions were gathered from the Farmer’s Almanac and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
The first stop in this world journey is China’s Dong Zhi Festival. Chinese festival that celebrates the arrival of the Winter Solstice and is related to the philosophy of yin and yang. Yin and yang is a Chinese philosophical concept that describes opposite but interconnected forces.
Yang symbolizes the positive, and Yin is the negative. The positive things will become stronger after the winter solstice, i.e., longer daylight hours and an increase in positive energy flowing in, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.
Families celebrate by gathering together and enjoying a large meal. The meal includes dumplings because of an ancient legend. The legend tells the tale of a sympathetic physician who fed the poor and homeless people of his town.
Can you guess what he gave them? Dumplings. The dumplings were served to keep their ears from getting frostbite. Some of the dumplings served during the festival are shaped like ears, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.
Our next stop is the Scandinavian region of Europe.
The present-day custom of lighting the Yule Log at Christmas is believed to have originated from the Feast of Juul. This was the winter solstice festival observed in Scandinavia when fires were lit to symbolize the heat and light of the life-giving Sun, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.
A Yule or Juul log was burned on the hearth in honor of Thor. The log was never allowed to burn completely, however, and was kept as a token of good luck. The following year the old log was used as kindling to start the new log.
In other European countries, the Yule log was burned until nothing but ashes remained, which were collected and spread into the fields as fertilizer every night until the Twelfth Night, or they were worn around the neck as a charm, according to the almanac.
From there, we go to Iran and the Yalda festival. The word Yalda means birth, and the festival is the celebration of the longest and darkest night of the year.
Ancient Persians believed that evil forces were dominant on this night and the next day belonged to the Lord of Wisdom, Ahura Mazda. The almanac said family members gathered together to eat, drink and read poetry all night. They ate watermelon and pomegranates, which symbolizes the cycle of life, and they also ate nuts.
Our next stop on this world tour is ancient Rome and the Saturnalia festival.
This solstice festival honors Saturnus, the Roman god of agriculture and harvest. It began on Dec. 17 and lasted an entire week, and was characterized by the “suspension of discipline and reversal of the usual order.” That meant grudges were forgiven, wars were interrupted and people engaged in carnival-like festivities. The almanac said some of the Roman festival’s customs have influenced present-day Christmas and New Year celebrations.
A little closer to home is the Soyal solstice celebration. This was the solstice celebration of the Hopi Tribe in northern Arizona. Ceremonies and rituals included purification, dancing, and sometimes gift-giving, according to the encyclopedia. At the time of the solstice, the Hopi tribe welcomes the kachinas, protective spirits from the mountains. Prayer sticks are crafted and used for various blessings and other rituals.
While these are all interesting to read about, what many Northern Michigan residents likely want to know is now that winter is here, what type of winter will we have?
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said La Niña returns for the third consecutive winter, which will drive warmer-than-average temperatures for the Southwest and along the Gulf Coast and eastern seaboard.
Starting in December 2022 through February 2023, NOAA also predicted drier-than-average conditions across the South with wetter-than-average conditions for areas of the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes, northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest.
Below-normal temperatures are favored from the Pacific Northwest eastward to the western Great Lakes and the Alaska Panhandle, while wetter-than-average conditions are most likely in western Alaska, the Pacific Northwest, northern Rockies, Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, according to NOAA.
NOAA’s seasonal outlooks provide the likelihood that temperatures and total precipitation amounts will be above, near or below-average, and how drought conditions are anticipated to change in the months ahead. The outlook does not project seasonal snowfall accumulations, as snow forecasts are generally not predictable more than a week in advance.
