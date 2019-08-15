LAKE CITY – Those traveling through downtown Lake City can expect some delays during the day on Friday or Monday, depending on when a pending street project is undertaken.
Department of Public Works Director Ray Vasser announced at Monday’s Lake City Council meeting that pipes will be installed near the intersection of Main and Mitchell streets, where the Shell station is located, and traffic delays should be expected.
Vasser said a detour won’t be necessary. Traffic will still be able to proceed on Main Street but will be diverted around the street project and that will likely cause a slowdown in the flow of vehicles. The city crew is working conjunction with American Asphalt to try and get the job completed in one day, Vasser added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.